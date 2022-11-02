ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAPD arrest man with various drugs and $2,000 cash

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Division has arrested a man possessing various narcotics and $2,000 cash.

SAPD stated that Juan Lira, 45, was observed operating a vehicle near the West 1st and North Bryant intersection when officers conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, it was discovered that Lira was wanted for a parole violation.

When arrested, it was discovered that Lira was in possession of narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia. Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed at a local motel and detectives were able to seize the following;

  • Approximately 2.5lbs of Methamphetamine
  • Approximately 14 grams of Heroin
  • A quantity of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Xanax.
  • And approximately $2,000 in cash

At the time of this article being written, Lira is currently charged with the violation of his parole and may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

