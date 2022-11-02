ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT: Nets are most 'gutless, morally corrupt team' New York has ever seen

Tiki and Tierney were able to react live on air when the Nets announced they were parting ways with Steve Nash, but after another loss and the revelation that an unapologetic Kyrie Irving would be withheld from press conferences, BT had to double down on Wednesday.

“The Brooklyn Nets are the most pathetic, gutless, morally corrupt team that our city has ever had the displeasure of being affiliated with,” BT said. “The Brooklyn Nets. Well done."

As for Ime Udoka potentially becoming the next head coach: “You’re the next contestant on, ‘We’re a bunch of idiots!’” BT said. “Soulless idiots, that’s what the Brooklyn Nets are.

“The biggest surprise to me last night was that there were actually people who went to that arena to support that pathetic franchise.”

