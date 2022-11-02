Read full article on original website
Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, died peacefully, Friday evening November 4, 2022, at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY., formerly of 43811 Lewisburg Rd., Natural Bridge, NY. She was born on June 17, 1943, in Redwood, NY to the late Herbert & Shirley (Lalone) Watts.
Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, formerly of Norwood
LIVERPOOL, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, a resident Liverpool, NY, and formerly of Norwood, NY, will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Hennessy passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home with Richard and Jomarie at her side.
John L. Morris, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John L. Morris, 75, Watertown, passed away Friday November 4th, 2022 in Watertown surrounded by his family. The funeral will be 4 pm Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 2 pm – 4 pm before the funeral.
Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Schell Road died peacefully early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, under the care of his loving husband and Hospice. He was born on August 4, 1976, in Cobleskill, New York to Donald & Linda (Buzek) Crandall. He graduated from Jefferson High School.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. Born in Carthage on April 27, 1974, the son of Vernon & Carol Buck Compo, he graduated from Beaver River High School with the Class of 1992. He married Jody Mooney on June 21, 2003, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. He was formerly employed as a Machine Operator by Climax Manufacturing in Lowville.
Joyce A. Thesier, 91, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joyce A. Thesier, 91, longtime resident of Carthage, died Thursday evening, November 3, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Joyce was born August 4,1931 in Carthage, the daughter of the late James and Georgia (Barnes) Dobson. At age 9, her father died, and her mom later was married to Jerome Shaw. She was a 1948 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Paul R. Thesier on October 18,1948 at St. James Church in Carthage. Paul, owner of Paul R. Thesier and Sons Paving died on September 17, 2009. Joyce at the age of 60, attended and graduated from JCC with a AAS degree in accounting. She opened her own business, J. A. Thesier, EA, and operated the business from her home, specializing in tax preparation.
SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
Mildred N. (Lottie) Anson, 77, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside service for Mildred N. (Lottie) Anson, of Hermon will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Hermon Cemetery, County Route 17 in Hermon followed by a Celebration of Life at the Russell Fire Hall. Mildred passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time, she was surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
Red & Black captured on ornament
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team has had a storied history that dates back to 1896. Thelma Hamilton recognizes the importance of that history and has included the team in her collection commemorating landmarks and history of Watertown. Hamilton also loves popcorn and...
Holiday Book Swap coming up November 15
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold its Holiday Book Swap this month. Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The book swap will take place on...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something special with recorded temperatures in the uppers 70′s. In Watertown, people flocked to Thompson Park for some fun in the sun, and in the case of Richard Jones:...
Watertown seeks developers to improve vacant homes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From vacant to vibrant - Watertown is taking a handful of abandoned city properties in hopes that developers will make them new. “Problem properties in a neighborhood can just sort of bring everything else down. Hopefully, we can get these fixed up and raise those up a little bit,” said Watertown Planning & Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.
Water main break closes Ogdensburg school early
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg elementary school will close early Thursday because of a water main break. Officials at John F. Kennedy Elementary School say all students will be dismissed at 11 a.m.
Saturday Sports: General Brown Football punches ticket to the Dome
CICERO, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions were in search of a return trip to the Dome as they met Cazenovia in the Section 3 Class C semifinals at Cicero North Syracuse. Aiden McManaman sets up the first score of the game with a 61 yard run, setting...
Athlete of the Week: Mallory Peters
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a swimmer from Watertown who put on quite a performance at the recent league meet. Her aquatic talents earning her this week’s title. Mallory Peters was the only double individual winner at the Frontier League Championships, taking the 100 and...
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes have been made to the plans for a new Taco Bell on State Street in Watertown. City planning board members found out Tuesday. Planning board members found out Tuesday because the developer, Hospitatlity Syracuse, couldn’t reach an agreement with Holy Family Church to share a parking lot, the developer now will reconfigure how the fast food restaurant fits on the property.
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
Potsdam Fire Department to sell Xmas trees later this month
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser begins on Friday, November 25, and lasts for two weeks. Earlier this year, the fundraiser was called off because the fire department couldn’t find a tree supplier. But that is now ironed out. “They can...
Gift baskets available at Taste NY store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What better gift can you give during the upcoming holiday season than local north country products?. Taste NY market manager Michael Myers says the store has gift baskets you can send to people on your list. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
Giving Tree 2022 kicks off in Canton area
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Church and Community Program in Canton is accepting donations for its Giving Tree program for the holiday season. Susan Holz and Marti MacArthur appeared on 7 News on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. Donation tags will be on Giving Trees...
