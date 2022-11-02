Read full article on original website
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
God of War Ragnarök may be the most technically impressive PS5 game yet
Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 reboot of the God of War franchise was an absolute home run — so much so that it’s easy to forget some of its less successful elements now. God of War continued the series’ tradition of pushing console hardware to its limits, resulting in a graphical powerhouse whose performance left something to be desired, whether on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro. It wasn’t until three years later, with a patch that unleashed the power of the PlayStation 5, that we could experience the game the way it was meant to be played: in 60-frames-per-second glory.
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
Sony’s new PlayStation Plus subscriptions are off to a rocky start
The number of people subscribing to Sony’s PlayStation Plus fell from 47.3 million to 45.4 million this quarter, the company announced in its latest earnings release. It’s the subscription service’s third quarterly decline in a row, and comes despite Sony launching a revamped subscription lineup between May and June this year including new tiers that offer inclusive access to hundreds of games to download and stream.
EA confirms it will release a “major” game in the next few months
EA has confirmed it still has one big title to release this financial year, with the secret project coming as part of a “major IP”. Speaking on an investors call earlier this week (November 1), EA said it would be releasing the game before March 31, 2023 but is keeping the nature of the project secret for the time being.
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
Players Are Already Excited for 'Blight: Survival' — Will it be on Xbox or PlayStation?
There's no shortage of new games being teased, but it takes a lot for an indie game to catch players' eyes long before its release — but Blight: Survival seems to have done that. The indie game has been called "Dark Souls but with Last of Us 2 gameplay,"...
Nintendo and Casio Are Selling a Super Mario Bros. G-Shock Watch
If you're excited about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie and the Mario-themed Super Nintendo World opening at Universal Studios Hollywood next year -- or even just excited about Mario in general -- Casio has good news for you: The watch company is launching a Super Mario Bros. G-Shock Watch.
The 'Sonic Frontiers' Leaks Are Already Here (SPOILERS)
One of this year's highly anticipated releases is Sonic Frontiers, the newest game in the SEGA-created franchise to hit gaming platforms. Given that this will be the first Sonic game to be released in years, players have high hopes for this title — but will it live up to expectations? If you're worried about dropping the money on this game when it launches, there are already some spoilers online that might help you make your decision.
Nintendo Switch Bundle and Game Deals Light up a Festive Range of Black Friday Offers From Nintendo
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- As the holiday season draws closer, Nintendo is spicing up the festivities with Black Friday offers that let families explore fun ways to spend time together during this special time of year and beyond. Starting Nov. 20, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will offer the Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership * bundle at a suggested retail price of just $299.99 (a $70 value**). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005549/en/ Starting Nov. 20, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will offer the Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership* bundle at a suggested retail price of just $299.99 (a $70 value**). (Photo: Business Wire)
Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available
Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.
Embracer shuts down Square Enix Montréal two months after buying it
Apparently it's part of a pivot away from mobile games.
8 Tricks to Supercharge Your PlayStation 5 Experience
Games are the most important part of the PlayStation experience, but don't forget your settings. The PS5's user interface is a treasure trove of extremely cool options well worth exploring. Here are a few tips and tricks to help supercharge your PlayStation experience. Some are handled seamlessly during setup, but...
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. When we put...
This Alienware gaming PC just dropped below $1,000 (save $560)
If you’re having trouble choosing between gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals, here’s an offer that may sway you to one side — Dell’s $560 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC, which brings the machine’s price down to $950 from its original price of $1,510. You won’t always get the chance to purchase a powerful gaming PC for less than $1,000, so gamers are highly recommended to take advantage of this massive price cut.
