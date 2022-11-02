Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
The Woods celebrating fall during Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Nov. 4, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights. The district championships were...
WOOD
Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. What seemed like a fleeting wish back in the 90s is now close to becoming a reality: The Marquette Greenway, a 58-mile marking and hiking trail that connects Chicago and southwest Michigan. (Nov. 3, 2022) Trail connecting SW Michigan...
WOOD
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
WOOD
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s is finally close to becoming a reality. (Nov. 3, 2022) 58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago …. What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s...
WOOD
Opening date set for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The City of Grand Rapids has announced the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is set to open Friday, Nov. 25 and will be back at full capacity this year. (Nov. 3, 2022) Opening date set for Rosa Parks...
WOOD
Caledonia HS student recognized for quiet leadership
Faith Aversano speaks quietly in soft tones, but that gentle manner belies her strength and ability to lead. (Nov. 4, 2022) Caledonia HS student recognized for quiet leadership. Faith Aversano speaks quietly in soft tones, but that gentle manner belies her strength and ability to lead. (Nov. 4, 2022) Storm...
WOOD
Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion in Grand Rapids
For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the industry with hands-on experience. (Nov. 4, 2022) Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion …. For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to...
WOOD
Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022) Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan...
WOOD
Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the...
WOOD
Ranked and rolling at Davenport
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. When the preseason poll game out for GLIAC football, Davenport was picked to finish dead last. But as they prepare to play Ferris State on Saturday, the Panthers find themselves tied for first with two games to play. (Nov. 3, 2022)
WOOD
Making your hard-earned money work for you
Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored) Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored) The district championships were this week. Our crews brought highlights from 13 games. (Nov. 4, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 110422. Friday night is breezy and mild and Saturday will bring wind...
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and...
WOOD
‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of life is depleted, and some people can’t see a light at the end of their depression tunnel. (Nov. 2, 2022) ‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression …...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
WOOD
Photos: Van Andel Institute ‘Hope on the Hill and The Chocolate Factory’ Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Van Andel Institute’s (VAI) annual Hope on the Hill Gala returned on Oct. 27. To celebrate the 22nd year of the gala, the Institute transformed its venue into a chocolate factory theme. According to the VAI, the sweet celebration honored the “heroes who, year...
WOOD
Creating magic and hope at Van Andel Institute
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.
WOOD
Knapp Orthodontics talks Angel Tree & new office
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Knapp Orthodontics offers more than just a great orthodontic experience. They also work hard to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Most recently, they showed The Greatest Showman with treats and a giveaway to thank patients and community members. Starting today through December 15th, you can stop into their location or email them if you’d like to give a gift to an Angel Tree Child or Teen and then you can drop off the gift or order online to ship directly to their office.
WOOD
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said. (Nov. 5, 2022) 21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan …. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody...
WOOD
American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday
American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday. American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran’s Day …. American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday. Constantine vs. West Catholic district finals. West Catholic beat Constantine 50-24 to advance...
Comments / 0