Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

The Woods celebrating fall during Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape

What seemed like a fleeting wish back in the 90s is now close to becoming a reality: The Marquette Greenway, a 58-mile marking and hiking trail that connects Chicago and southwest Michigan. (Nov. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Opening date set for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink

The City of Grand Rapids has announced the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is set to open Friday, Nov. 25 and will be back at full capacity this year. (Nov. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Caledonia HS student recognized for quiet leadership

Faith Aversano speaks quietly in soft tones, but that gentle manner belies her strength and ability to lead. (Nov. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre

An event that's providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society

The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Ranked and rolling at Davenport

When the preseason poll game out for GLIAC football, Davenport was picked to finish dead last. But as they prepare to play Ferris State on Saturday, the Panthers find themselves tied for first with two games to play. (Nov. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Making your hard-earned money work for you

Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322

The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief

Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of life is depleted, and some people can't see a light at the end of their depression tunnel. (Nov. 2, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Creating magic and hope at Van Andel Institute

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Knapp Orthodontics talks Angel Tree & new office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Knapp Orthodontics offers more than just a great orthodontic experience. They also work hard to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Most recently, they showed The Greatest Showman with treats and a giveaway to thank patients and community members. Starting today through December 15th, you can stop into their location or email them if you’d like to give a gift to an Angel Tree Child or Teen and then you can drop off the gift or order online to ship directly to their office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

