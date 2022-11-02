ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%

Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy