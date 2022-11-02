Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%
Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
Lionsgate Sees $1.75 Billion Loss After Starz Restructuring, But Beats Wall Street Projections
Amid growing intrigue surrounding its spinoff strategy, Lionsgate reported growth for its streaming service Starz, even as the company suffered another quarterly loss amidst restructuring of its overseas streaming strategy. Lionsgate reported a total streaming subscriber count for Starz of 27.3 million, up by 1 million from the 26.3 million...
AMC Networks Sees 44% Growth in Streaming Subscribers in Q3 But Revenue Falls as Ads Slump
Earnings per share tops Wall Street expectations, sending shares higher in premarket trading
AMC Networks Adds 11 Ad-Supported Channels to Its Lineup on Roku
The deal includes an exclusive channel, "AMC Showcase" that will air the network's original dramas
Cinemark Narrows Q3 Loss Despite End-of-Summer Slowdown at Box Office
Early season hits help lift theater chain's revenue by 50% for the period, topping analyst estimates and sending shares higher in premarket
Elon Musk Channels Al Pacino as ‘The Godfather’ at Investor Conference After Twitter Lays Off Thousands (Video)
Jokes aside, the new CEO said he expects the job cuts to save $400 million annually
Twitter Rolls Out $7.99 Blue Check Monthly Fee, Promises ‘Half the Ads’
The move comes after companies including General Motors, Audi and Pfizer paused advertising on the platform following Elon Musk's takeover
Jack Dorsey Offers Mea Culpa for Twitter Layoffs, Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly’
"I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation," the app's co-founder and former CEO said of Elon Musk takeover
