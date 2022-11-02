ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Road closures for Saturday’s DAV 5K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several roads in Downtown Cincinnati will be closed Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Disabled American Veterans 5K. The DAV 5K is a run, walk, roll and motorcycle ride presented by the DAV to honor the men and who have sacrificed to protect our freedom and raise awareness of the issues ill and injured veterans face every day, according to the City of Cincinnati website.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats

CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili

The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
DAYTON, OH

