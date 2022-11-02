Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
WLWT 5
Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
Fox 19
Road closures for Saturday’s DAV 5K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several roads in Downtown Cincinnati will be closed Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Disabled American Veterans 5K. The DAV 5K is a run, walk, roll and motorcycle ride presented by the DAV to honor the men and who have sacrificed to protect our freedom and raise awareness of the issues ill and injured veterans face every day, according to the City of Cincinnati website.
WLWT 5
Professional yard clean up: average costs and what to look for before booking
CINCINNATI — Sometimes fall can feel overwhelming when you look around and see all those leaves. The thought of raking and bagging all of that yard waste yourself may have some of you looking for help. So we wanted to know what the cost of a professional cleanup typically...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Ridgetop Way in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Ridgetop Way in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
WLWT 5
Motion to get community's input on moving Cincinnati trick-or-treat times to the weekend
Cincinnati is exploring the option of moving its future trick-or-treat times to a weekend. A motion was filed last month by council members Liz Keating, Meeka Owens, Scotty Johnson and Reggie Harris. On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council voted to see how the community feels about making the change. Council unanimously...
Fox 19
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for art and music in the Queen City—and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Fountain Square. The post Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with flipped vehicle on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with flipped vehicle on Madison Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools may consider requiring driver's ed for first time in decades
CINCINNATI — The largest school district in the region could consider bringing back mandatory driver's education. Conversations are swirling in the Cincinnati Public School district following a traffic blitz by the Cincinnati Police Department. "A little more than 30 percent of the people who were cited didn't even have...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili
The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
