Texas State

Statewide Hiring Event Connects Veterans with Career Opportunities

“Hiring Red, White & You!” Marks 11th Year of Linking Our Nation‘s Heroes With Texas Employers. AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with local workforce development boards throughout the state, and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), will host hiring fairs for veterans in cities across Texas through November 15. TWC’s 11th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center, and TVC to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers seeking the exceptional skills of veterans and their spouses.
More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads

AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
