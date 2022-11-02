Effective: 2022-11-05 21:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Canovanas; Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1015 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Canovanas, Ceiba, Fajardo, Loiza, Luquillo and Rio Grande. Flood waters have receded. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

