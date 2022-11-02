Read full article on original website
IGN
Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion - Review
After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
A Grand Theft Auto Online Gamer Was Wandering Across Los Angeles When They Spotted A Landmark They Recognized The Residence As Being The Same One Their Video Game Avatar Had
This week, when visiting Los Angeles, a GTA Online user discovered a shocking discovery: their very own residential building within the game. Many of the most famous Los Santos landmarks from the honest Los Angeles have been faithfully replicated in GTA Online. This week, ConnerDaWaffle, a Twitter user, shared a...
techaiapp.com
Espire 2 VR Co-op Stealth Game for Quest Gets November Release Date
Co-op VR stealth action game Espire 2 is headed to Quest 2 later this month with a pre-order discount starting today. A new developer diary video shows the latest in the game’s development. Update (November 4th, 2022): Developer Digital Lode today announced that its upcoming co-op VR stealth action...
Upcoming horror games for 2022 and beyond
The most exciting (and terrifying) upcoming horror games on the way in 2022 and 2023
Review: 'God of War: Ragnarök' is a majestic, if sometimes aggravating, triumph
God of War Ragnarök's story, setting, and characters inspire just as much awe as its 2018 predecessor did, even as the game undercuts its grand scale with aggravating design decisions.
What’s in The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack?
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in two weeks gamers are left to decide which version of the Pokemon title should be taken home. Instead of choosing players can purchase the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack. What exactly is in the Double Pack though?. What’s Inside?. Anyone who...
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök’s graphics modes are a lot, but there’s a clear best choice
God of War Ragnarök offers almost as many graphics modes as there are Norse gods and goddesses, as developer Santa Monica Studio revealed Wednesday night on Twitter. There are more options available in the PlayStation 5 version than on PlayStation 4, and if you want to get the best possible experience, you’ll need to have your PS5 hooked up to a cutting-edge TV. Luckily, a number of Polygon staffers have been playing God of War Ragnarök for the past couple of weeks, so while our full technical analysis piece is coming soon, we can give you some quick thoughts on how to choose from the wide array of graphics settings.
Modern Warfare 2 already overhauling central feature following fan feedback
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's user interface and user experience systems will soon be completely changed, so put that paracetamol back in the packet, because the headaches will be history. User interface (UI) refers to what you use to interact with the game, like a mouse and keyboard, a...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo embrace the chaos of Modern Warfare 2’s infamous highway map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release hasn’t exactly been the smoothest, and one of the biggest points of contention for the game has been one of its multiplayer maps that is both literally and metaphorically a wreck. But Dr Disrespect and his buddies didn’t seem to mind...
IGN
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Official Release Trailer
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC is available now on PC and consoles. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
Stardew Valley meets Breath of the Wild in this newly resurfaced open-world life-sim
MeetLight's influences range from Breath of the Wild to My Neighbor Totoro
aiexpress.io
The latest Sonic Frontiers video features showdowns with various bosses
A brand new trailer for Sonic Frontiers has been launched, and it reveals the fella combating relatively giant, strange-looking bosses. In Sonic Frontiers, our blue hero is trying to find the Chaos emeralds. Whereas on this journey, he turns into stranded on an historic island teeming with uncommon creatures. As...
Ars Technica
God of War Ragnarök review: A scattered but strong sequel
It's been four years now since Sony reimagined the remorseless god of war Kratos as a meme-worthy single father struggling to connect with his son. A few years have also passed between the events of that game and those of God of War: Ragnarök, a less focused game that still serves as a worthy sequel that slots easily into the same groove as that reboot.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ “God Mode” exploiters can be killed with fire
Players have discovered a way to combat people exploiting the “God Mode” bug in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Discovered shortly after Modern Warfare 2 was released last week (October 28), the “God Mode” bug sees players become seemingly invincible during multiplayer matches. To activate...
Fallout 4 horror mod Pilgrim returns, remastered, after vanishing for years
Turn the world of Fallout 4 into a true horror experience.
