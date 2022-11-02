Read full article on original website
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before
SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
KCRA Today: Shop accused of selling stolen catalytic convertors, pay bump for Sac City Manager, Powerball now $1.5 billion
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Passerby saves police officer
A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
Feds take down major crime ring trafficking in stolen catalytic converters
SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed a nationwide takedown Wednesday of a network of thieves, dealers and processors trafficking in stolen catalytic converters.The raids took place across the country including in Sacramento where 31-year-old Tou Sue Vang, 27-year-old Andrew Vang and Monica Moua were taken into custody.The trio allegedly operated an unlicensed business from their personal residence in Sacramento where they bought stolen catalytic converters from local thieves and shipped them to DG Auto Parts LLC in New Jersey for processing.The Vang family allegedly sold over $38 million in catalytic converters stolen in Northern California...
Nationwide catalytic converter theft ring busted; Including three arrested in Sacramento
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring was broken up by a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Three people were arrested for running an auto dismantler business out of a home in Sacramento and shipping the stolen converters to an auto shop in New Jersey where they were processed and the precious metals were extracted and sold to a metal refinery.
Rancho Cordova food bank seeks multi-lingual volunteers as demand increases
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Weeks away from the beginning of the holiday season, thousands in the Northern California region are turning to food banks. Rancho Cordova Food Locker, located at 10497 Coloma Road, serves everyone, and this year, director Lindan Condon said they've seen an increase in minority groups and refugees seeking food aid.
'Heard a big bang': Nevada County man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
Three people from Sacramento linked to nationwide catalytic converter theft network, DOJ says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people from Sacramento are facing charges of allegedly buying and transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines from an unlicensed business operated from their home as part of a theft network worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court […]
KCRA Today: Newsom blocks funding for homeless plans, 12-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash, Ceres deadly home invasion
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Greater Sacramento Urban League
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-based Black empowerment organization announced Monday they received their largest one-time donation in 55 years — $2.4 million. The contribution was courtesy of philanthropist and author, MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and impact...
Cold weather compounds challenges for people experiencing homelessness in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Experiencing homeless is challenging year-round, but those challenges are compounded as temperatures drop and the cold, winter months settle in. Dell Shook, of Sacramento, has been homeless, he said, for about a decade. He and his dog, Shadow, do their best to have as much stability as they can.
Measure O on the ballot for Sacramento voters. What to know about measure to restrict encampments
In less than a week, voters will head to the polls with a lot of decisions to be made. In Sacramento, residents will decide how the city should move forward on the homelessness issue. There are certain things in life we all take for granted. Comforts that Lance Hatfield has...
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9. Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
Sacramento to pay $1.15 million in settlement over death of man restrained at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay more than a million dollars to settle a lawsuit involving a man who died while restrained by a security guard at the Golden 1 Center. The incident happened in July 2019. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Lawsuit: Man died...
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 4-6
From the nation's largest Sikh festival to concerts and musicals, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with...
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Powerball vs. Mega Millions: What’s the difference?
What's the difference between Powerball and Mega Millions?
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
