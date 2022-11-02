ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Passerby saves police officer

A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Feds take down major crime ring trafficking in stolen catalytic converters

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed a nationwide takedown Wednesday of a network of thieves, dealers and processors trafficking in stolen catalytic converters.The raids took place across the country including in Sacramento where 31-year-old Tou Sue Vang, 27-year-old Andrew Vang and Monica Moua were taken into custody.The trio allegedly operated an unlicensed business from their personal residence in Sacramento where they bought stolen catalytic converters from local thieves and shipped them to DG Auto Parts LLC in New Jersey for processing.The Vang family allegedly sold over $38 million in catalytic converters stolen in Northern California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Nationwide catalytic converter theft ring busted; Including three arrested in Sacramento

A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring was broken up by a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Three people were arrested for running an auto dismantler business out of a home in Sacramento and shipping the stolen converters to an auto shop in New Jersey where they were processed and the precious metals were extracted and sold to a metal refinery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Rancho Cordova food bank seeks multi-lingual volunteers as demand increases

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Weeks away from the beginning of the holiday season, thousands in the Northern California region are turning to food banks. Rancho Cordova Food Locker, located at 10497 Coloma Road, serves everyone, and this year, director Lindan Condon said they've seen an increase in minority groups and refugees seeking food aid.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Three people from Sacramento linked to nationwide catalytic converter theft network, DOJ says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people from Sacramento are facing charges of allegedly buying and transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines from an unlicensed business operated from their home as part of a theft network worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.  According to court […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

