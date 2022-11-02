Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor
Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher big favorite to be next coach fired
Jimbo Fisher has gone from sparring with Nick Saban over NIL deals to fighting for his job in just six
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Alabama vs. LSU score prediction by computer model
One of two major battles in the SEC this weekend, the game between Alabama and LSU will have a direct impact on how the West Division race shakes out. Alabama, ranked No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, goes on the road to LSU, which holds the No. 10 position in the CFP polls this ...
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma on upset alert in Week 10
The SEC takes center stage in Week 10 as a Game of the Century and another top-10 matchup highlight a pivotal week of college football. However, there's plenty of value left to find down the board as well when trying to find upsets that could shift the sport's balance of power.
2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment
LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
atozsports.com
Georgia WR gave the Tennessee Vols the OPPOSITE of bulletin board material this week
The Tennessee Vols have received plenty of bulletin board material so far this season. There was a Florida player saying he didn’t view defending Tennessee’s wide receivers as a challenge. Then there was LSU head coach Brian Kelly saying he didn’t feel like the Vols’ offense could do...
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Kansas State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
Mississippi State Sees NIL Profits Skyrocket After John Cohen's Departure
Bulldogs fans have begun contributing greatly to the future of funding college athletes within the university's athletic department.
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
CBS Sports
Mississippi State vs. Auburn updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
Watch Boise State vs. BYU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Boise State Broncos' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the BYU Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. On Saturday, Boise State turned the game against the Colorado State Rams into a...
Joel Klatt Explains Why Alabama Could Be On Upset Alert This Saturday
In a matchup between two of the top teams in the SEC West, the LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Death Valley. While Alabama currently sits at No.6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one prominent analyst thinks 10th-ranked LSU will give the Crimson ...
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports
Watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
HBCU football games pace FCS in attendance, and it’s not even close
HBCU football fans are making a statement. The post HBCU football games pace FCS in attendance, and it’s not even close appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
