Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Texas man pleads not guilty to DUI crash killing Escambia County deputy, injuring teen
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 26-year-old Texas man charged in a DUI accident that killed an Escambia County deputy in last month has pled not guilty. Tristen Parker, 26, is charged with DUI negligent manslaughter, serious bodily injury to another, and driving with a suspended license for the incident that took place in Okaloosa County on Oct. 15.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a motorcycle wreck Friday evening. FHP is investigating the fatal traffic crash that happened in Bayou George. According to troopers, it happened a few minutes before 5 p.m. on County Road 2301 and Kiser Road. Troopers said a 31-year-old man was riding […]
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK
LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
WEAR
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
WEAR
UPDATE: Troopers looking for box truck involved in rollover crash in Walton County
UPDATE - 11 A.M. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers are trying to locate a box truck involved in Monday morning's semi rollover crash on I-10 east in Walton County. The crash happened near the area of mile marker 71. The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted about the crash around 8:30 a.m.
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office golf tournament raises money for Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is expecting to raise $40,000 for the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch with their second annual golf tournament. All the money raised from the gold tournament goes to the program. Deputies come to the youth ranch from all across the...
WJHG-TV
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WJHG-TV
Businesses concerned over ongoing roundabout construction off Hwy. 79, Front Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction, where Highway 79 meets Front Beah Road, seems like a never-ending project to business owners along the route. “It is so hard not just for them to get to me it is hard for me to be here every day just to witness this,” Owner of West Beach Mail, Christy Westbrook, said.
PCPD asking for community help identifying a hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are still searching for a suspect a week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 231. On Tuesday police released a photo of the man they are looking for. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night Panama City Police said 47-year-old Matthew Butler was pulling a […]
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
WEAR
Valparaiso woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for stealing over $700,000 from employer
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Valparaiso woman was sentenced to 8 years in prison for stealing more than $700,000 from her former employer. In 2020, 43-year-old Janice Porter was charged with fraud, as well as three counts of money laundering, after an investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Over...
niceville.com
Narcotics allegedly found in Fort Walton Beach home leads to charges
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A search of a Fort Walton Beach area home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), six people were...
Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again. Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody. Jones escaped […]
fosterfollynews.net
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
Comments / 0