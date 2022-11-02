ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL



WMBB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a motorcycle wreck Friday evening. FHP is investigating the fatal traffic crash that happened in Bayou George. According to troopers, it happened a few minutes before 5 p.m. on County Road 2301 and Kiser Road. Troopers said a 31-year-old man was riding […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD asking for community help identifying a hit-and-run suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are still searching for a suspect a week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 231. On Tuesday police released a photo of the man they are looking for. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night Panama City Police said 47-year-old Matthew Butler was pulling a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Narcotics allegedly found in Fort Walton Beach home leads to charges

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A search of a Fort Walton Beach area home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), six people were...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again. Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody. Jones escaped […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022

On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
MALONE, FL

