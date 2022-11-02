Read full article on original website
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Phillies owe World Series appearance to trio of ex-Yankees, former Bronx Bomber says
If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher
NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player
The Texas Rangers have reportedly started to put in the work to sign a former Cuban national outfielder.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Justin Verlander’s possible final start with Astros spurs Yankees rumors again
Shortly before Game 4 of the World Series, Justin Verlander was asked about his potential final start with the Houston Astros on Thursday night in Game 5. Somehow, that immediately drew a connection to the New York Yankees. Last offseason, the Yankees were reportedly in on Verlander, offering him a...
CBS Sports
Phillies-Astros Game 5: Justin Verlander finally gets World Series victory with masterful escape act
PHILADELPHIA - At long last, Astros starter Justin Verlander has his World Series victory. In his seventh career World Series start, spanning 16 years and three different decades, this was his first win. And while we know the W-L record isn't close to the best metric by which a pitcher is measured, he had earned pretty much every bit of his record to this point.
Aaron Judge rumors: Mets won’t pursue Yankees slugger this offseason
Are the New York Mets already out of the running to sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge this offseason? According to one report, the crosstown rivals will not be in competition with each other to sign one of the leading candidates to win this season’s American League Most Valuable Player award.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
MLB free agency 2022: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom latest contract projections
‘Tis the season to spend, and spend big. The 2022 World Series will end this weekend, after which all eyes will turn to the MLB Hot Stove as free agency heats up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Thursday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman identified potential...
ClutchPoints
Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals Luis Severino plan for offseason
The New York Yankees have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. The elephant in the room is regarding the future of slugger Aaron Judge. It is likely going to cost a fortune to bring him back. But he isn’t the only important player the Yankees have to figure out.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: Houston takes World Series lead with nail-biting Game 5 win on the road
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series title in franchise history. The Astros hung on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night (HOU 3, PHI 2), giving Houston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7 will be played at Minute Maid Park this weekend.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night. After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
FOX Sports
Mets' Starling Marte has surgery to repair a core muscle
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte had surgery to repair a core muscle injury that hampered him during the season's second half. The Mets said Thursday that the operation took place Tuesday and the typical recovery time is eight weeks. That timetable would allow the 34-year-old to start spring training with no restrictions in mid-February.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jean Segura: Smacks two hits in Game 5
Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Segura recorded his first multi-hit performance of the World Series, and his RBI single in the eighth inning brought the Phillies to within one with the tying run on third. The 32-year-old is playing in his 11th season but only his first postseason. Even with his performance Thursday night, he is hitting just .226 across 53 at bats while knocking in seven runs. Segura will look to provide another spark at the bottom of the Phillies lineup in Game 6 against projected starter Framber Valdez -- he was 1-for-2 against Valdez in the Game 2 loss.
3 pitchers the New York Yankees should target this offseason
The New York Yankees enter the offseason in need of pitching. Facing potential departures that will deplete the starting rotation
Wandy Peralta’s end-of-season IG post to Yankees fans shows he ‘gets it’
Whether it was true or not, the report from SNY’s Andy Martino about New York Yankees players being “shocked” they (and Aaron Judge) were booed during their brutal ALCS showing, it still casts a poor look on the organization. Would it be preferable if the fans didn’t...
