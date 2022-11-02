ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

Phillies owe World Series appearance to trio of ex-Yankees, former Bronx Bomber says

If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
CBS Sports

Phillies-Astros Game 5: Justin Verlander finally gets World Series victory with masterful escape act

PHILADELPHIA - At long last, Astros starter Justin Verlander has his World Series victory. In his seventh career World Series start, spanning 16 years and three different decades, this was his first win. And while we know the W-L record isn't close to the best metric by which a pitcher is measured, he had earned pretty much every bit of his record to this point.
CBS Sports

Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds

The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster

Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
The Associated Press

Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night. After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
FOX Sports

Mets' Starling Marte has surgery to repair a core muscle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte had surgery to repair a core muscle injury that hampered him during the season's second half. The Mets said Thursday that the operation took place Tuesday and the typical recovery time is eight weeks. That timetable would allow the 34-year-old to start spring training with no restrictions in mid-February.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Smacks two hits in Game 5

Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Segura recorded his first multi-hit performance of the World Series, and his RBI single in the eighth inning brought the Phillies to within one with the tying run on third. The 32-year-old is playing in his 11th season but only his first postseason. Even with his performance Thursday night, he is hitting just .226 across 53 at bats while knocking in seven runs. Segura will look to provide another spark at the bottom of the Phillies lineup in Game 6 against projected starter Framber Valdez -- he was 1-for-2 against Valdez in the Game 2 loss.

