Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Over Drive
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Over Drive on November 18th. It has been announced that Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka) will be defending their titles against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Evans scored a victory over Jessicka in singles action on this week’s...
wrestlingworld.co
Katsuyori Shibata Specifically Requested to Work With Bryan Danielson & Orange Cassidy in AEW
In an angle that played out on AEW Dynamite, Katsuyori Shibata saved Orange Cassidy from PAC and challenged the All-Atlantic Champion to a title defense this Friday on Rampage. Dave Meltzer reports that Shibata specifically requested to wrestle two members of the AEW roster – Bryan Danielson and Orange Cassidy.
wrestlingworld.co
Jeff Jarrett’s New Role Includes Helping AEW With House Shows
Jeff Jarrett was recently appointed as the new Director of Business Development for AEW. Dave Meltzer reports that Jarrett’s responsibilities include house shows, although AEW doesn’t have any plans to hit the road at the moment. “Behind the scenes, Jarrett’s role is to both help AEW when it...
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter Announced for Full Gear
Reigning AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will put her title on the line against Jamie Hayter on November 19th at Full Gear. The upcoming title match will be the second singles meeting this year between Storm and Hayter, as the duo last squared off this past May in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.
Comments / 0