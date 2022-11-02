Yo La Tengo ‘Fallout’ of Time on First Single From Upcoming LP ‘This Stupid World’

Indie legends Yo La Tengo are back with their new single “Fallout,” the first offering from their upcoming album This Stupid World .

“I want to fall out of time,” singer Ira Kaplan says on the track. “Reach back, unwind.”

The self-produced This Stupid World — available to preorder now — marks Yo La Tengo ’s first studio LP since their pandemic-recorded ambient music-inspired album We Have Amnesia Sometimes .

The trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew will close out 2022 by hosting their annual eight-night Hanukkah residency at New York’s Bowery Ballroom before embarking on a proper U.S. tour in Feb. 2023, just days after This Stupid World ’s Feb. 10 release on longtime label Matador.

This Stupid World Track List

1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown

2. Fallout

3. Tonight’s Episode

4. Aselestine

5. Until It Happens

6. Apology Letter

7. Brain Capers

8. This Stupid World

9. Miles Away

Hanukkah 2022

Dec 18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Dec 19 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Dec 20 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Dec 21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Dec 22 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Dec 23 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Dec 24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Dec 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

2023 Tour Dates

Feb 15 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Feb 16 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Feb 17 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

Feb 19 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Feb 20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Feb 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Feb 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Feb 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Feb 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Mar 9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Mar 10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Mar 11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

Mar 13 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Mar 14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Mar 16 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

Mar 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Mar 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Mar 19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Mar 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls

Mar 22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

Mar 24 – Chicago, IL – Metro

Mar 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Mar 26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue