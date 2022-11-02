Yo La Tengo ‘Fallout’ of Time on First Single From Upcoming LP ‘This Stupid World’
Indie legends Yo La Tengo are back with their new single “Fallout,” the first offering from their upcoming album This Stupid World .
“I want to fall out of time,” singer Ira Kaplan says on the track. “Reach back, unwind.”
The self-produced This Stupid World — available to preorder now — marks Yo La Tengo ’s first studio LP since their pandemic-recorded ambient music-inspired album We Have Amnesia Sometimes .
The trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew will close out 2022 by hosting their annual eight-night Hanukkah residency at New York’s Bowery Ballroom before embarking on a proper U.S. tour in Feb. 2023, just days after This Stupid World ’s Feb. 10 release on longtime label Matador.
This Stupid World Track List
1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown
2. Fallout
3. Tonight’s Episode
4. Aselestine
5. Until It Happens
6. Apology Letter
7. Brain Capers
8. This Stupid World
9. Miles Away
Hanukkah 2022
Dec 18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 19 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 20 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 22 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 23 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Dec 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
2023 Tour Dates
Feb 15 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
Feb 16 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
Feb 17 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo
Feb 19 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Feb 20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Feb 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Feb 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Feb 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Feb 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Mar 9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Mar 10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Mar 11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
Mar 13 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Mar 14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Mar 16 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
Mar 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Mar 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Mar 19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Mar 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls
Mar 22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
Mar 24 – Chicago, IL – Metro
Mar 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
Mar 26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
