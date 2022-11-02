ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yo La Tengo ‘Fallout’ of Time on First Single From Upcoming LP ‘This Stupid World’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sc1Ck_0iwIbjqd00

Indie legends Yo La Tengo are back with their new single “Fallout,” the first offering from their upcoming album This Stupid World .

“I want to fall out of time,” singer Ira Kaplan says on the track. “Reach back, unwind.”

The self-produced This Stupid World available to preorder now — marks Yo La Tengo ’s first studio LP since their pandemic-recorded ambient music-inspired album We Have Amnesia Sometimes .

The trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew will close out 2022 by hosting their annual eight-night Hanukkah residency at New York’s Bowery Ballroom before embarking on a proper U.S. tour in Feb. 2023, just days after This Stupid World ’s Feb. 10 release on longtime label Matador.

This Stupid World Track List
1.    Sinatra Drive Breakdown
2.    Fallout
3.    Tonight’s Episode
4.    Aselestine
5.    Until It Happens
6.    Apology Letter
7.    Brain Capers
8.    This Stupid World
9.    Miles Away

Hanukkah 2022
Dec 18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 19 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 20 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 22 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 23 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec 24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Dec 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

2023 Tour Dates
Feb 15 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
Feb 16 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
Feb 17 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo
Feb 19 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Feb 20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Feb 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Feb 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Feb 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Feb 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Mar 9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Mar 10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Mar 11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
Mar 13 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Mar 14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Mar 16 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
Mar 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Mar 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Mar 19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Mar 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls
Mar 22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
Mar 24 – Chicago, IL – Metro
Mar 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
Mar 26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Paramore Map Out 2023 North American Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Opening for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour won’t be Paramore fans’ only opportunity to see the band live next year: The recently reunited group has announced an extensive North American tour for 2023. The 25-date arena trek kicks off May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes Aug. 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the band making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and more. Paramore will also headline at Atlantic City’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Behind the Video: Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Making the Broadway-Inspired ‘Surrender My Heart,’ Tour Life, and Working With Rufus Wainwright

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. At a recent stop on her So Nice tour, Carly Rae Jepsen was in the middle of performing her hit “Cut to the Feeling” with her band and a well-known ballerina on stage at Radio City Music Hall when she had the music video idea for “Surrender My Heart,” the opening track from her new album, The Loneliest Time. “There was something that sparked in that moment for me of kind of crossing the idea of bringing a ballerina,...
MISSOURI STATE
Rolling Stone

Joey Bada$$ Brings Men I Trust Along for ‘Show Me’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Joey Bada$$ delivered a soulful serenade during his latest appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed “Show Me” from his recently released third studio album 2000. The rapper brought along Canadian band Men I Trust for their debut late-night appearance, having sampled their 2018 single “Show Me How” on the record. Men I Trust’s Emmanuelle Proulx, Jessy Caron, and Dragos Chiriac performed alongside Joey Badas$$ while he sang directly to a woman who joined him on stage for the entirety of the song. “’Cause transparency my love language/Can’t see the bigger picture if your vision tangled,” he...
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles ‘Devastated’ to Reschedule Three L.A. Shows Due to Flu: ‘I’m So Sorry’

Harry Styles has the flu. Just hours before he was set to take the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles Saturday, Styles shared a heartfelt note on Instagram saying he was “devasted” that he would no longer be able to perform due to the illness. “Toward the end of the show on Wednesday, I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” he wrote. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sign tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devasted that it’s just not possible.” Styles added that he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Swifties Rejoice: Here’s Where to Find Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Taylor Swift shocked and delighted fans when she released her latest album Midnights and consequently announced her first tour in five years. This is a big deal — considering most fans (including me) haven’t seen her live since before the pandemic. Obviously, this has caused some big shakeups throughout the country, as we all frantically try to get tickets to the U.S. leg of the ‘Eras’ tour. Bear in mind her last tour was when she released Reputation...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire

By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic.  The beauty of...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney After Fred Armisen — and 5 Other Takeaways From Our Cover Story

Selena Gomez is a survivor. That’s clear from the candid, bracing conversation in her Rolling Stone cover story, where she reflects on harrowing moments in her ongoing health battles, both mental and physical. But her experiences have made her passionate about using her platform to advocate for others. In her interview with writer Alex Morris, she revealed her complicated feelings about being the “face” of a cause, strategies for defusing manufactured drama, and how her new documentary My Mind and Me almost never saw the light of day. She almost pulled her mental health documentary...
Rolling Stone

Oprah, the Reason Anyone Knows Dr. Oz, Is Supporting Fetterman

If Oprah Winfrey lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman. During a Winfrey-hosted A Virtual Voting Conversation on Thursday, the talk show host joined community leaders in a discussion on the upcoming elections. “If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she stressed. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.” During the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Doc Who Provided Abortion to 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Sues Indiana AG

The Indiana physician who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, alleging the attorney general engaged in an “abuse of power” by opening a meritless investigation into her, according to a complaint filed Thursday.  Dr. Caitlin Bernard, was placed under national media scrutiny in the aftermath of the Supreme Court axing Roe v. Wade, which rendered abortion in Indiana’s neighboring state Ohio illegal past the point of fetal heartbeat detection, around six weeks. Bernard provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim who had traveled from Ohio to Indiana to...
INDIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘The Crown’ Returns With More Scandals, Princess Di Throwing Shade — and Too Many Storylines

Late in the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) asks her grandson William (Senan West) for help with the complicated remote control for the palace’s new satellite dish. As William flips through the many new channels in search of the BBC, Her Royal Majesty briefly finds herself watching Beavis and Butt-head. Much like one of her predecessors, she is not amused.
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asking Judge to Reduce Murder Conviction, Cites Verdict ‘Inconsistency’

Nipsey Hussle’s admitted killer is claiming jurors delivered a contradictory verdict back in July, so he’s filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his defense lawyer tells Rolling Stone. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday for what was supposed to be his sentencing for the stunning daylight ambush that claimed the life of the Grammy-winning rapper on March 31, 2019. As Holder Jr. sat quietly in his jail uniform at the defense table, his lawyer Aaron Jansen asked to return to court Dec. 1 to argue...
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Drake Down After ‘Circo Loco’ Insult

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss, dropped early morning Friday. The new record, with multiple songs referencing women, appears to take a jab at one of the most celebrated rappers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion. In opening lines of the first verse in “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” Fans immediately pointed out that the line seemed to reference a July 2020 shooting allegedly at the hands of Tory Lanez, a recording artist and former friend of Megan’s. Megan...
Rolling Stone

Hear Drake Pay Tribute to ‘Legendary, Unprecedented’ Takeoff

Amid the release night celebration for Her Loss, Drake took a reflective moment to honor the late Migos rapper Takeoff during his Table for One show on SiriusXM Thursday night. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire...
Rolling Stone

Biden Didn’t Fight Big Oil. Democrats Are About to Pay for It

War is about power, but it is also about money. For Big Oil, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been a dream come true, disrupting oil markets and sending prices soaring. And they have reaped the rewards. Exxon’s profits for the third quarter of this year were $18.7 billion — nearly triple what Exxon made last year and the most in the company’s 152-year history. In the past six months, six of the largest oil companies have raked in more than $100 billion.  On Monday, President Biden all but accused Big Oil of profiting off the blood and...
Rolling Stone

Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, a standout from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, plus Pink, Selena Gomez and Yo La Tengo. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.  Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” (youtube) Selena Gomez, “My Mind & Me” (youtube) Pink, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (youtube) Niko Rubio, “Olvidar de Ti” (youtube) Luna Luna, “Talk Too Much” (youtube) SG Lewis, “Lifetime” (youtube) Avril Lavigne ft. Yungblud, “I’m A Mess” (youtube) Yo La Tengo, “Fallout” (youtube) Big Joanie, “Your Words” (youtube) hemlocke springs, “girlfriend” (youtube) Paulo Londra & Feid, “A Veces” (youtube) A Boogie With A Hoodie, “Ballin’” (youtube) Brockhampton, “Big Pussy” (youtube) MIKE, “What Do I Do” (youtube) Tiesto feat. Tate McRae, “10:35” (youtube) Thalia, “Psycho B**ch” (youtube) More from Rolling StoneTay Keith Explains How His Memphis Roots Made it on 'Her Loss'Hear Drake Pay Tribute to 'Legendary, Unprecedented' TakeoffMegan Thee Stallion Shuts Drake Down After 'Circo Loco' InsultBest of Rolling StoneAll 229 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
Rolling Stone

Aaron Carter, Teen Pop Idol and Brother to a Backstreet Boy, Dead at 34

Aaron Carter, the Y2K-era pop teen idol and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter whose career was plagued by personal issues, has died at the age of 34. TMZ first reported that Carter was found unresponsive in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California. A spokesperson for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station confirmed to Rolling Stone that the department received a call regarding a deceased person at 10:58 a.m. Saturday morning, but did not release the victim’s name. A rep for Nick Carter told the New York Post that it was Aaron who died.
LANCASTER, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump Pushes Supporters to Become Poll Challengers at Unhinged Iowa Rally

Donald Trump encouraged supporters to take “election integrity” into their own hands by manning polling places during a Thursday night pre-midterm rally in Sioux City, Iowa. The former president was in Iowa to support Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who are both up for reelection Tuesday.  “We need a landslide so big that the radical left cannot rig it or steal it!” Trump told the crowd. “If you care about election integrity, volunteer as an election worker, poll watcher, or poll challenger,” Trump said. “We need you!” Poll challengers are election observers who have the ability to challenge whether...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Rolling Stone

Not So Sweet: Did Chrissy Teigen Screw These Cake Makers?

Jordan Rondel was three years into bringing her small business, The Caker — a sophisticated line of pre-made cake mixes — from New Zealand, where she launched it in 2010, to the United States when she got an unexpected notification in her Instagram inbox from none other than Chrissy Teigen. The model and cookbook author tagged The Caker in a Story in February, praising Rondel’s flourless dark chocolate gold leaf cake. “SOOOOO GOOD,” Teigen wrote, posting a photo of the half-eaten cake with her husband, John Legend, in the background.  In a friendly reply, Rondel thanked Teigen, who owns her...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

90K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy