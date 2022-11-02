Read full article on original website
Related
Small risk for severe storms from potentially big rain
The chances for severe weather in Emporia increased Thursday morning, but not much. The Storm Prediction Center widened the area with a level-one “marginal” risk Thursday evening to include practically all of Lyon County. The same risk continues for Friday morning.
UPDATE: Crashes with injuries in rain on Turnpike
A pair of crashes on a rainy Kansas Turnpike in Chase County have left at least two people injured. The most recent was reported shortly before noon Friday in the northbound lanes, about four miles north of the Matfield Green rest area. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
A short drive from Saturday snow
Would you rather have spring-like thunderstorms, or the first winter-like snow?. Both are possible in the eastern half of Kansas by Saturday morning. But the Emporia area will be on the spring side.
Grease fire leaves homeowner with serious burns
A man may be in a burn center for treatment after a grease fire in Emporia Thursday night. “The homeowner got it out, but he was moving a pan and fell,” Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said Friday morning. While crews put out the fire at 1523 West 15th Avenue...
Chase County Commission approves radios for county, sidewalk project with Strong City
The Chase County Commission approved up to $80,000 of American Rescue Plan Act and county equipment funds to update and purchase radios for departments throughout the county at its meeting Monday. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh and Fire Chief Steve Fillmore asked commissioners for permission to update radios for departments...
County commission discusses senior center, LCAT funding
The Lyon County Commission discussed the funding issues facing the Emporia Senior Center during its meeting Thursday. Commission Chair Rollie Martin said he has reached out to the Emporia Senior Center about the possibility of emergency funding.
Emporia State football tops Lincoln to extend winning streak
The Emporia State football team used a 35-7 run to record its sixth straight victory, 35-24 over Lincoln in Jefferson City, Mo. on Saturday. The Hornets like to get off to fast starts offensively, but credit goes to Lincoln for taking 8:29 off the clock after receiving the opening kickoff and converting a 34-yard field goal to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.
CareArc welcomes two new providers to Emporia, Eureka clinics
CareArc announced the addition of two new practitioners to its Emporia and Eureka clinics. Peggy Fell joins the Emporia clinic as an advanced practice provider. Fell received her Master of Science in Nursing from Washburn University in Topeka. She has worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine for the past six years, which saw her making routine visits to local nursing homes for health encounters for residents who had difficulty leaving the facilities. She also has primary care experience at Emporia State University in the Student Health Center.
Lois May Hittel Morris
Lois May Hittel Morris, 77, of Emporia Kansas (formally of Leavenworth, KS) died November 2, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, Kansas. Lois was born May 21, 1945 in Midland, Michigan, daughter of George T. Hittel and Freda A. (Langworthy) Hittel. Lois was in the Women’s Army Corp / Army Military Police. She was honorably discharged on June 1, 1976. She graduated in 1966 from Michigan State with a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration and graduated in 1993 from University of Kansas with a Masters in Social Work. Lois worked as a social worker at the VA hospital in Leavenworth, KS until she retired in 2007.
Main Street Mommas gearing up for Match Day
Main Street Mommas will once again be taking part in Emporia Community Foundation’s Area Match Day on Nov. 14. During Match Day, your contributions will be matched on a prorated basis through Emporia Community Foundation and then all donations specified for Main Street Mommas (plus what is matched) will be awarded to them in the form of a check.
Reservations Begin for the Preserve’s 6th Annual Candlelight Tour on November 19th
STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced reservations are open for the preserve’s 6th annual Candlelight Tour taking place on Saturday, Nov. 19. All activities are free, but reservations are required for this event and fill up fast. Please call the visitor contact station at 620-273-8494 ext. 270 to make your free reservation.
Wayne Everett Luginsland
At 1:38 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. surrounded by family in Waverly, Kansas. Born on March. 24, 1942, at Newman Hospital in Emporia, he was the. eldest son to Paul and Treva Luginsland, and was followed. by his younger brother, Richard (Sherre, Kansas City, MO). Wayne...
2022 Lyon County League All-League Volleyball Team selections
The 2022 Lyon County League All-League selections have been released. Three of the seven players selected for the first team are from Class 1A Division II state champion Lebo High School — two unanimously — and one from Class 1A Division I state participant Olpe High School. Five Lebo players are on the complete list. Southern Coffey County’s Josie Weers was a unanimous first-team selection for the second consecutive year.
Emporia football ready for quarterfinals challenge against Blue Valley Southwest
The Emporia High School football team is feeling pretty confident after its 83-64 victory over Highland Park last week, and rightfully so. But that game is in the past, and the Spartans are looking ahead to their next challenge against Blue Valley Southwest, a game that was moved to tonight due to forecasted rain on Friday.
ESU cross country gearing up for MIAA championships
The Emporia State cross country teams are ready to run in the MIAA Championships taking place Saturday morning in Joplin, Mo. The Hornets are coming off a race that saw the men finish one point shy from a perfect score and freshman Tayler Williams claim the individual title at the Hornet Harrier on Oct. 14.
Let's Talk Business: Small business season underway
It’s Small Business Season! Throughout November and December, we’re celebrating Small Business Season. The Emporia Area Chamber encourages every person in our community to support friends and neighbors by shopping, dining, and exploring our local small businesses. Small businesses are a big deal to Emporia and our surrounding...
Pats on the Back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …. CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness for receiving a $750,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation. We’re excited about what...
Chase County comes back to top South Sumner in regional round
CALDWELL — Chase County High School took one step closer to a state title Thursday night, defeating the South Sumner Outlaws, 56-38, in a state regional game that was closer than its score. Just before kickoff, the PA announcer bellowed, “In Caldwell, Kansas, we play football!” He must have...
CrossWinds announces $750,000 grant award, purchase of Earl Center
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has announced the purchase of the Earl Center, located at 1601 State St., from Emporia State University, and the receipt of a large grant from the Sunderland Foundation. According to a written release, the purchase "completes a major objective of the agency’s ongoing “Breaking Stigma, Breaking...
Emporia football season ends in regional against Blue Valley Southwest
The Emporia High School football team’s season came to an end in a 56-20 loss to Blue Valley Southwest in the Class 5A regional round in Overland Park on Thursday night. Trailing 14-0 with 4:44 to play in the second quarter, Jalyn King returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for Emporia and on the second play of the drive, Fred Jackson scored from 28-yards out on a quarterback scramble to cut the deficit in half with 3:41 to play. But the Timberwolves were able to pull away with 28 unanswered points.
