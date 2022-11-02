CareArc announced the addition of two new practitioners to its Emporia and Eureka clinics. Peggy Fell joins the Emporia clinic as an advanced practice provider. Fell received her Master of Science in Nursing from Washburn University in Topeka. She has worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine for the past six years, which saw her making routine visits to local nursing homes for health encounters for residents who had difficulty leaving the facilities. She also has primary care experience at Emporia State University in the Student Health Center.

