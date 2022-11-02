Read full article on original website
Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer
Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
nomadlawyer.org
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
Shining the Light on Residential Solar Energy Systems Installations
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. When it comes to owning a home, you want to ensure it is safe, secure, and well-maintained to provide you with the optimal living space for you and your family. Solar energy panels have become the modern way to upgrade property. Investing in...
Prince William Co. School Board considering policy change for school-wide readings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — On Wednesday's agenda, the Prince William County School Board tackled a possible proposal change that would mandate schools to inform parents of school-wide readings and presentations. The change that would be made to a policy in the school district comes months after parents at...
Tang’s and Tourism Growing in Manassas
Tang’s Alterations, Bridal, Bespoke Expands Alteration Shop in Manassas. Tang’s Bridal – one the DMV’s top bridal boutiques and alteration shops – is expanding in the City of Manassas. Tang’s has leased an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to their location in the Canterbury Village shopping center on Sudley Road. Their expanded footprint will house a larger alteration shop, new private fitting room, and showcase areas. In addition to their larger footprint, Tang’s will be growing their team by bringing on two new employees.
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
WTOP
Prince William School Board considering parental consent for school-wide book readings
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies. Potomac...
13newsnow.com
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
The body of 18-year-old Tavon McKoy was found in Gloucester County this week. The sheriff's office said he's from Fairfax County.
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
WTOP
Think Wonder Woman — Fairfax Co. police test lasso-like restraint
A device created to help police restrain people without hurting them is being tested by police in Virginia’s Fairfax County. BolaWrap, a low-level, lasso-like control device, allows a police officer to shoot a Kevlar tether at someone from as far as 25 feet away. Depending on where the officer...
royalexaminer.com
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
Washingtonian.com
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend
The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
WJLA
Woodbridge shooting victim identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — The Prince William County Police Department asked the public for help finding the suspects who are responsible for the murder of an 18-year-old in Woodbridge, which happened on Thursday, Oct. 27. The shooting took place at the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy in the parking...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
Occoquan Police Chief Adam Linn Honored
Congratulations to the Town of Occoquan’s Chief of Police, Adam Linn, who was recently honored by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. Chief Linn was among seven current and retired town chiefs of police presented with the 2022 President’s Award for exemplary leadership that positively impacts policing across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
fox5dc.com
Passenger found dead on Metro train in Prince George’s County
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a passenger was found dead aboard a Metro train early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. A train operator spotted the unresponsive passenger on a train at the Downtown Largo station at the end of service around 1:15 a.m. Metro Transit Police Department and medics responded...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
