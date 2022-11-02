Tang’s Alterations, Bridal, Bespoke Expands Alteration Shop in Manassas. Tang’s Bridal – one the DMV’s top bridal boutiques and alteration shops – is expanding in the City of Manassas. Tang’s has leased an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to their location in the Canterbury Village shopping center on Sudley Road. Their expanded footprint will house a larger alteration shop, new private fitting room, and showcase areas. In addition to their larger footprint, Tang’s will be growing their team by bringing on two new employees.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO