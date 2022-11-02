ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
MANASSAS, VA
Shining the Light on Residential Solar Energy Systems Installations

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. When it comes to owning a home, you want to ensure it is safe, secure, and well-maintained to provide you with the optimal living space for you and your family. Solar energy panels have become the modern way to upgrade property. Investing in...
Tang’s and Tourism Growing in Manassas

Tang’s Alterations, Bridal, Bespoke Expands Alteration Shop in Manassas. Tang’s Bridal – one the DMV’s top bridal boutiques and alteration shops – is expanding in the City of Manassas. Tang’s has leased an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to their location in the Canterbury Village shopping center on Sudley Road. Their expanded footprint will house a larger alteration shop, new private fitting room, and showcase areas. In addition to their larger footprint, Tang’s will be growing their team by bringing on two new employees.
MANASSAS, VA
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend

The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
VIENNA, VA
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County

Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Occoquan Police Chief Adam Linn Honored

Congratulations to the Town of Occoquan’s Chief of Police, Adam Linn, who was recently honored by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. Chief Linn was among seven current and retired town chiefs of police presented with the 2022 President’s Award for exemplary leadership that positively impacts policing across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
OCCOQUAN, VA
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
