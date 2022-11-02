ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

NCPD officers attending in Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police officers are partners in Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Walk at Wescott Park on November 5th. Participants can arrive at 9006 Dorchester Road at 8:30 a.m. for a mindfulness-guided activity. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fun activities for families at 11 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County EMS 49th anniversary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — November 2nd marks a special day for Charleston County EMS. On November 2nd, 1973, the first six field employees started work for Charleston County EMS. They trained with Dr. Charles Summerall from MUSC, who later became their first medical director. South Carolina did not...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Co. small businesses can apply for up to $25k in COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Charleston County microbusinesses can apply for up to $25,000 in COIVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds. The Charleston County Council approved the funding to assist "mom and pop" businesses. The application deadline...
abcnews4.com

Nana's Seafood & Soul Uptown announces closing date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Charleston restaurant will be closing its doors. Early Friday afternoon Nan's Seafood and Soul announced that it will be closing its Uptown restaurant located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on November 20th. The restaurant which has a menu that features 40 different dishes had...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hanahan Police Department uses new device to help speeding issues

Slowing down may save a life, The Hanahan Police Department is increasing their speed enforcement along North Rhett Avenue with the help of a new device called a Stealth Stat. "you notice people speeding along on the left lane and cutting people off," said Amber Widmer, who has been living along North Rhett Avenue since 2016, and she says speeding has always been an issue.
abcnews4.com

Human remains found in Charleston County home destroyed by fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County authorities are investigating after a set of human remains were found inside of a burning home in the Hollywood area of the county Thursday evening, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Edgar...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Sherriff's Office struggles to retain deputies

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A nation-wide staffing problem is hitting home for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Duane Lewis says a number of deputies have decided to leave law enforcement this past year, and it’s starting to take a toll on the Sheriff’s Office.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

3 suspects arrested for drug trafficking following search warrant, GCSO says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three suspects were arrested for drug trafficking after Georgetown County deputies conducted a search warrant in the Murrells Inlet community on Friday, Nov. 4. GCSO reported recovering trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, along with heroin, marijuana, and three firearms. The following suspects are charged with...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy