Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
NCPD officers attending in Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police officers are partners in Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Walk at Wescott Park on November 5th. Participants can arrive at 9006 Dorchester Road at 8:30 a.m. for a mindfulness-guided activity. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fun activities for families at 11 a.m.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County EMS 49th anniversary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — November 2nd marks a special day for Charleston County EMS. On November 2nd, 1973, the first six field employees started work for Charleston County EMS. They trained with Dr. Charles Summerall from MUSC, who later became their first medical director. South Carolina did not...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County students train to be EMTs while in high school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Cane Bay High School are training to become EMTs. It's a unique opportunity for kids to graduate high school, then be ready to take their national certification to be an EMT. "It can be crazy at times. It's just like the real...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. small businesses can apply for up to $25k in COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Charleston County microbusinesses can apply for up to $25,000 in COIVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds. The Charleston County Council approved the funding to assist "mom and pop" businesses. The application deadline...
abcnews4.com
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
abcnews4.com
SCHP on scene of 2nd fatal collision on US-17A in less than 12 hours, official says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on US-17A near Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County, an official at the scene tells ABC News 4. According to the SCHP Dispatch Board, the crash occurred at 4:52 p.m. on Friday. One...
abcnews4.com
Nana's Seafood & Soul Uptown announces closing date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Charleston restaurant will be closing its doors. Early Friday afternoon Nan's Seafood and Soul announced that it will be closing its Uptown restaurant located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on November 20th. The restaurant which has a menu that features 40 different dishes had...
abcnews4.com
Electrical problem caused destructive fire at mobile home on Thursday, investigators say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators say a fire that nearly destroyed a doublewide mobile home in Colleton County on Thursday likely started in an electrical outlet before spreading to the rest of the home, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Tanner Lane...
abcnews4.com
Hanahan Police Department uses new device to help speeding issues
Slowing down may save a life, The Hanahan Police Department is increasing their speed enforcement along North Rhett Avenue with the help of a new device called a Stealth Stat. "you notice people speeding along on the left lane and cutting people off," said Amber Widmer, who has been living along North Rhett Avenue since 2016, and she says speeding has always been an issue.
abcnews4.com
The 14th annual Adopt a Family program is set to kickoff on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On November 7th, the 14th annual Adopt a Family program will kickoff at 8 a.m. Each year with the help of the community, the Adopt a Family program helps more than 400 living below the poverty line in East Cooper communities during the holiday season.
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach man charged for trafficking heroin, cocaine after Georgetown Co. traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in Georgetown County after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of heroin and cocaine. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Eluterio Gomez, 26, was arrested on felony drug charges following the traffic stop Friday. Gomez was...
abcnews4.com
Man charged in connection with suspicious death in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday morning, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and shots being fired. The location of the incident was in the 100 block of Kensington Place, in the King’s Grant neighborhood off Dorchester Road. After words...
abcnews4.com
Hundreds of alumni will return to The Citadel for Homecoming this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This weekend, hundreds of alumni will return to The Citadel for Homecoming 2022. One event that many have marked on the calendar that is part of the festivities is the Twilight Memorial Parade. The parade which was held at 5:10 in the afternoon on Friday...
abcnews4.com
Human remains found in Charleston County home destroyed by fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County authorities are investigating after a set of human remains were found inside of a burning home in the Hollywood area of the county Thursday evening, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Edgar...
abcnews4.com
Town of Mount Pleasant wants feedback on adding more detail to comprehensive plan
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCIV) — If you live in Mount Pleasant, the town wants to hear your concerns about the area. The town completed a 10-year comprehensive plan a few years ago, but now they want to add more detail. They are holding meetings throughout the year in 7...
abcnews4.com
'Happy birthday to you!': Birthday girl gets surprise song at Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — If a trip to the Coastal Carolina Fair wasn't enough of a blast for 7-year-old Charleigh on her birthday, getting serenaded by a group of strangers must have been the cherry on top. Charleigh and her family were getting ready to leave the fair when...
abcnews4.com
Sherriff's Office struggles to retain deputies
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A nation-wide staffing problem is hitting home for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Duane Lewis says a number of deputies have decided to leave law enforcement this past year, and it’s starting to take a toll on the Sheriff’s Office.
abcnews4.com
3 suspects arrested for drug trafficking following search warrant, GCSO says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three suspects were arrested for drug trafficking after Georgetown County deputies conducted a search warrant in the Murrells Inlet community on Friday, Nov. 4. GCSO reported recovering trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, along with heroin, marijuana, and three firearms. The following suspects are charged with...
Comments / 0