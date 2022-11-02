The Ant-Man movies were always on the smaller side of Marvel movies. That’s not meant as a pun; the movies tended to be more intimate affairs. The first movie was basically a heist film with super-powers. The second one got a little bigger, but it was still about a pair of heroes who shrink. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania looks like a quantum increase in the scope of these films. The cast gets sucked into the Quantum Realm, the domain of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Since the next Avengers movie is called The Kang Dynasty, we can rest assured, we haven’t seen the last of this guy.

