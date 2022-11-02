ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Post mortem shows rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLN0W_0iwIYb6a00

Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and body following a shooting outside a private party at a Houston bowling alley, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The announcement — following a post mortem examination by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston — comes as police continue to seek the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death on Tuesday.

Takeoff’s primary cause of death was listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and the manner of death was homicide.

Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, from Atlanta.

The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2.30am on Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside 810 Billiards and Bowling in the Texas city following a private party.

Investigators are looking to speak with the 40 people who attended the party and fled after the gunfire, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

At least two people discharged firearms, according to Mr Finner. Two others were hit by gunfire but had non life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles, he said.

Mr Finner said Takeoff was “well-respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Migos’s record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram. The statement said senseless violence “has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The bowling alley is in a three-story Houston retail complex with high-end restaurants and a Four Seasons hotel.

Fans created a memorial with roses, candles and a teddy bear on the first floor of the retail complex.

Mr Finner said he wants to meet other hip-hop artists to talk about violence, although he did not say Takeoff’s killing had anything to do with his work in music.

Migos first broke through with the massive hit Versace in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No 1 hit Bad And Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two hitting No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album Only Built For Infinity Links last month.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Family, friends and fans say tearful goodbye to Jerry Lee Lewis

Family, friends and fans have bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services in his Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, died on October 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 87.
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

Remains of missing 70-year-old woman found in north London churchyard

Police have found the remains of a missing 70-year-old woman following the search of a north London churchyard. The Metropolitan Police force said detectives searching for Norma Girolami recovered human remains at Friern Barnet Lane in North Finchley, Barnet, and identification has been confirmed. Ms Girolami, from Highgate in north...
newschain

Lee Bell dedicates FA Cup win to Alex Morris

Lee Bell dedicated Crewe’s surprise FA Cup success over League Two leaders Leyton Orient to outgoing manager Alex Morris. Morris stepped down on Friday on compassionate grounds, swapping roles with Bell, who had been his assistant. And the club’s former midfielder and youth coach got off to a winning start after his players put their ailing league form behind them with a spirited display.
newschain

Thomas Frank hopes officials look into coach altercation with Forest groundsman

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said his goalkeeping coach was injured after a pre-match altercation with a Nottingham Forest groundsman. Frank claimed Manu Sotelo has marks on him after an argument with a member of the groundstaff before kick-off of the 2-2 draw and accused Forest of disrupting their pre-match warm-up.
newschain

Danny Waldron stars as seventh-tier Alvechurch upset Cheltenham in FA Cup

Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham. The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron’s 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.
newschain

Mike Williamson proud of Gateshead side despite defeat to Stevenage

Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson was proud of his side’s second-half comeback that threatened an FA Cup shock, but was ultimately frustrated by costly defensive errors in a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage. The Tynesiders looked dead and buried at the halfway stage after a one-sided first half as League Two...
newschain

Michael Carrick pleased with signs of progress at Middlesbrough despite draw

Michael Carrick had mixed emotions after his first home game in charge of Middlesbrough ended in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City. Carrick was delighted with his side’s performance against Bristol City but frustrated they could not make their dominance count. Boro had 23 shots on goal and 71...
newschain

Gillingham boss Neil Harris ‘disappointed not to get through’ after late goal

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was left disappointed after a late AFC Fylde equaliser meant his side will need a replay to reach the second round of the FA Cup. Mikael Mandron opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time, but Tom Walker struck with seven minutes to go for the non-league outfit to force a repeat at Priestfield.
newschain

Stockport’s squad strength delights Dave Challinor after victory over Swindon

Delighted Stockport boss Dave Challinor saluted his whole squad after a comprehensive 4-0 FA Cup win against Sky Bet League Two rivals Swindon. The Hatters dominated throughout as they secured a sixth straight clean sheet in all competitions. Challinor was delighted with some of the so-called fringe players who stepped...
newschain

Andy Farrell: Ireland showed guts and immense character against South Africa

Andy Farrell hailed Ireland’s “guts” after his side shrugged off a host of injury setbacks to cement their status as rugby’s top-ranked nation with a thrilling win over world champions South Africa. The in-form Irish laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup pool-stage...
newschain

Neal Ardley fuming with officials after Solihull draw with Hartlepool

Frustrated Solihull manager Neal Ardley slammed the officials for not awarding his side two penalties and sending off a Hartlepool defender as his team drew 2-2 with the Sky Bet League Two strugglers in the FA Cup first round. Andy Dallas and Joe Sbarra twice hauled the National League side...
newschain

Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool’s handling of James Milner’s concussion injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the club handled James Milner’s concussion injury correctly in the midweek Champions League win over Napoli. The midfielder is unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Tottenham after being forced off early in the second half following a head injury before the interval. Klopp said...
newschain

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port and disembarks minors

Italy has allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors. It comes while the country refuses to respond to requests for safe harbour from three other ships carrying 900 more people in nearby waters. Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy