Knoxville, TN

Holiday drinks return to Starbucks and Dunkin for 2022

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season has begun and coffee shops are rolling out their specialty holiday drinks.

Coming back to Starbucks on November 3, holiday drink lovers will be able to get the Peppermint Mocha, Carmel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Irish Cream Cold Brue. The brand has also announced the return of the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

The release of the Holiday drinks comes on the same day as the release of the 4 new festive holiday cups , which feature fabulous names such as “Gift-Wrapped Magic,” “Frosted Sparkle,” “Ornament Wonder” and “Cozy Evergreen.”

Coffee lovers who enjoy a treat when they stop by will also be able to pick up the new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, as well as the returning Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Snowman Cookie.

For those that prefer Dunkin’ coffee over Starbucks, the wait for holiday drinks is also over.

Around three weeks ago, an Instagram post leaked a Dunkin’ Holiday menu, which suggests that the Dunkin’ items would be available from November 2 – December 22. While the holiday menu has yet to be added to the Dunkin’ website as of November 2, a Dunkin’ location in Knoxville has confirmed that they began serving the Holiday drinks today.

According to the leaked Dunkin’ Holiday menu, the drinks available for the season would be the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, as well as a Holiday Blend Coffee. The leaked flyer that appears to targeted toward employees also touts a Pancake Wake-Up Wrap and a veterans day offer for a free donut for veteran and active military service guests.

WATE

