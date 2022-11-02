Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
Harris County veteran goes viral after tearful TikTok post about nightmare voting experience
HOUSTON — There were a lot of frustrated voters in Harris County on Election Day after polling place issues led to long delays. In some cases, voters waited in line for hours only to be told they’d have to go somewhere else to vote. That’s what happened to...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
Republican Wesley Hunt claims victory in Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District
HOUSTON — Republican Wesley Hunt claimed victory Tuesday night in the race for Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District. He was one of the first to claim victory in the state after early voting and mail-in ballot numbers gave him 64% of the votes cast. That was enough for him to take the seat.
"Pawn Stars Do America"
HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
Missing Richmond boy found by off-duty Pct. 7 deputy, FBCSO says
RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing Richmond teen is over after he was found Tuesday morning. The boy was located near South Main Street by an off-duty deputy with Harris County Constable Precinct 7. For privacy reasons, the boy's...
What is osteosarcoma? Doctors share insight on type of bone cancer Mayor Turner was treated for
HOUSTON — Doctors in the Texas Medical Center are shedding more light on the type of bone cancer Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was treated for over the summer. During the annual State of the City event on Wednesday, Mayor Turner revealed he underwent treatment for osteosarcoma. Mayor Turner said...
Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights
HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
Astros fan accused of throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz appears in court
HOUSTON — While the Astros World Series parade was filled with mostly joy and love, it appeared that one paradegoer wasn't pleased when Sen. Ted Cruz passed by. Cruz appeared to be on some sort of Humvee when someone in the crowd chucked a can at him. Houston police promptly arrested the man who has been identified as Joseph Halm Arcidiacono.
Justin Baldoni on the importance of his new book, "Boys Will Be Human"
HOUSTON — Catch more of Justin Baldoni on "The Talk" this Thursday on KHOU 11 at 1pm CT. After starring in the series, "Jane the Virgin", Justin Baldoni embarked on a more personal journey. He did a ted talk and wrote the book, "Man Enough", challenging what it really meant to be a man.
Crying veteran describes waiting hours to vote in Harris County
"There were old people standing in line and this isn’t right. We gotta do better. People should be able to vote," Johnson said.
LIVE COVERAGE: Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election bid over Beto O'Rourke
HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. ELECTION RESULTS: Here. Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com...
A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day
HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
Why it's important to get your annual mammogram
HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
Houston hospital patients celebrate Astros World Series parade in their own way
HOUSTON — Downtown Houston was flooded with Astros fans on Monday, but many weren't able to make it. But some patients at Memorial Hermann weren't going to let anything stop them from celebrating the second World Series title in franchise history. Rico Alvarenga never thought blowing up balloons would...
The Iron Sommelier competition benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation
HOUSTON — The Iron Sommelier competition takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are available at ironsommelier.org. The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who...
Electrocution prompts closure of Melrose Park voting site, Harris County Elections says
HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby. The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the...
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
