Houston, TX

KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

"Pawn Stars Do America"

HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights

HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Astros fan accused of throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz appears in court

HOUSTON — While the Astros World Series parade was filled with mostly joy and love, it appeared that one paradegoer wasn't pleased when Sen. Ted Cruz passed by. Cruz appeared to be on some sort of Humvee when someone in the crowd chucked a can at him. Houston police promptly arrested the man who has been identified as Joseph Halm Arcidiacono.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Justin Baldoni on the importance of his new book, "Boys Will Be Human"

HOUSTON — Catch more of Justin Baldoni on "The Talk" this Thursday on KHOU 11 at 1pm CT. After starring in the series, "Jane the Virgin", Justin Baldoni embarked on a more personal journey. He did a ted talk and wrote the book, "Man Enough", challenging what it really meant to be a man.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day

HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Why it's important to get your annual mammogram

HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Iron Sommelier competition benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation

HOUSTON — The Iron Sommelier competition takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are available at ironsommelier.org. The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

