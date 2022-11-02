ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Get It, You Bagged The Gorilla': Megyn Kelly Lashes Out At Meghan Markle For Referring To Prince Harry As 'My Husband'

By Haley Gunn
Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly lashed out at Meghan Markle in a bizarre rant after the Duchess of Sussex referred to Prince Harry as "my husband" on a recent episode of her podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly devoted time from her SiriusXM radio show to dwell on Markle, who she referred to as a "commoner."

Kelly obsessively dissected the Duchess's podcast, Archetypes , during which Markle shared her family's morning routine and referred to Prince Harry as "my husband."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUwuK_0iwIXgYQ00
mega

The right-winged radio host is over Markle talking about Prince Harry — and the rest of the Royal brood — on her Archetypes podcast episodes.

Kelly appeared irked by the Duchess of Sussex for repeatedly bringing up her husband, time spent beyond the palace walls, and the Royal Family in general during conversations with her podcast guests.

"There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune," Kelly said while rolling clips of past interviews Markle gave — including the shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey .

While many were fascinated to hear Markle's opinions and tales from her time serving the crown, Kelly did not share the same fondness for who she referred to as a "TV divorcée."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07To2V_0iwIXgYQ00
mega

The latest rant from Kelly on Markle comes after the Duchess spoke about her family's morning routine and the roles she and Prince Harry play in that process.

Markle's guest, Pamela Adlon , asked the former Suits star if Prince Harry was "a good contributor to the kid time." Markle promptly replied, gushing over Prince Harry's nature, saying, "Oh, my husband? Oh, he’s great!"

Markle also spoke of the significance of the couple's routine, which involved Prince Harry getting the children ready for breakfast while she prepared their meals.

"I make breakfast for all three of them," Markle shared. "It’s very important to me. I love doing it."

The real take from Markle on what she described as "chaotic" mornings was not received well by Kelly and her guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBeeW_0iwIXgYQ00
mega

Kelly discussed the podcast remarks with her guest Christopher Anderson , who has an upcoming book about the new King of England, The King: The Life of Charles III .

Kelly brought up Markle and scoffed at Meghan's use of "my husband."

"We get it. You bagged the gorilla," Kelly exclaimed to Markle on marrying into the royalty. But the conservative host wasn't done yet.

"Congratulations! You got the big bear," Kelly said "You want us to know."

The bizarre annoyance over the common title reference was the latest rant Kelly made about Markle and the Archetypes podcast. Kelly previously called Markle out after she claimed she was made to feel "objectified" while working on the game show Deal or No Deal .

Comments

Michelle@
3d ago

I am not a Markle fan but she can’t catch a break. Most people who are married say “my husband” or “ my wife”. Most families have chaotic mornings. I know our household does. People will find anything to say something about.

Reply
14
FroQueen71
3d ago

Kelly is old and washed out and jealousy she is miserable and she wishes Harry was her husband but Kelly you are not his type or worthy of the attention so go bleach your hair again and get some implants maybe you should take a nap and wake up and look at yourself and say I am lonely and ask yourself why

Reply
11
FroQueen71
3d ago

Oh these hater’s they want to be in the royal family and they are not because they are not worthy so they throw their ugliness out at someone they don’t know well look in the mirror and deal with your miserable lives because You are not hurting her because she has her man hater’s

Reply(1)
8
Comments

