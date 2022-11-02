Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPSM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/08/2013. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $4.29 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Why Greif (GEF) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
October Marks Best Month for Value ETFs Since 1978: Top Funds
IWD - Free Report) hauled in $444 million inflows last month during the broader market rally. Anemic growth in developed economies, the QE scenario and muted bond yields have kept value investing subdued in the past decade and boosted growth stocks. But the scenario is changing now. Since the growth sector relies on easy borrowing for superior growth and its value depends heavily on future earnings, a rise in long-term yields cuts the present value of companies’ future earnings.
Zacks.com
Should SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
QUS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/15/2015. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $827.71 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
XLG - Free Report) was launched on 05/04/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2 billion, making it one of the...
Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
Zacks.com
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
Zacks.com
3 Things We Learned from the Q3 Earnings Season
With September-quarter results from more than 85% of S&P 500 members already out, the bulk of the Q3 reporting cycle is now behind us. The overall takeaway from the Q3 earnings season was one of relief and reassurance, with actual quarterly reports belying pre-season fears of an impending ‘earnings cliff’. As we have repeatedly pointed out, the picture that emerged from the Q3 earnings season wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. To that end, here are the three things we learned from the Q3 earnings season.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Invest in Vertex (VRTX) Stock Now
VRTX - Free Report) stock has risen 34.4% this year so far against the industry’s decline of 27.6%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Vertex’s main area of focus is cystic fibrosis (CF). With its four CF medicines, Vertex is treating the majority of the 83,000 patients living with CF in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.
Home Depot Workers Reject Union Effort In Philadelphia
The home-improvement chain still doesn't have a union at any of its 2,000 U.S. stores.
Editorial: Ryan for U.S. Senate
Ohio needs politicians in Washington who put America first, Ohio second, and their political party third, at best. A vote for a U.S. senator on Nov. 8 should be for a senator who has made Ohio his or her focus, even if that has meant diverging from the party pack. Between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, Mr. Ryan most closely fits that paradigm. Read more Blade editorials
Comments / 0