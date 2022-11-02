ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Several artifacts from 9/11 made their way to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world made a stop at Fire Station 7 in Roanoke on Thursday. They are referred to as the Ground Zero Flag Team. The Roanoke Firefighters Honor Guard conducted a ceremony presenting the artifacts. The artifacts included a flag...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 1 p.m. Saturday. The Roanoke Police Department says around 12:45 a.m., officers heard a gunshot and saw a large group disperse at a parking lot in Roanoke. Authorities say the incident happened in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers located a man...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Sustainable Roanoke

(ROANOKE, Va.) — “All the Dirt” isn’t just about gardening. It’s about sustainability and giving back to the earth. Terry McGuire from Sustainable Roanoke stopped by WFXR News to give us all the dirt on the organization and an event coming up this month. Sustainable...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke. There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rabid skunk confirmed in Fincastle area

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County residents are asked to share a notice about a confirmed case of rabies in a skunk near Fincastle. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies by the Virginia Department of Health November 4. The skunk was collected in the area of Breezekrest Lane by Botetourt County Animal Control November 1.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder

(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg fire causes $75,000 in damages, officials say

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Around 10:20 Wednesday night, Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD) responded to a report of a structure fire at a stop-in Shell gas station, located at 7719 Timberlake Road. According to reports, crews arrived to heavy black smoke coming from the front of the single- story build.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville Utilities warns residents of door-to-door solicitation

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Utilities is telling residents to beware of solicitation. On Friday, Danville Utilities warned its customers of someone going door-to-door impersonating an energy specialist working for their company. We’re told the person tells the resident that if the home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dealing with Dollars: Ways to save on holiday travel

Many families will soon be hitting the roads and skies to visit loved ones for the holidays. Those trips may be pretty pricey due to soaring inflation. Dealing with Dollars: Ways to save on holiday travel. Many families will soon be hitting the roads and skies to visit loved ones...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department handles vehicle on fire

During the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s potato and chili fundraiser, Wagon 7 and Attack 7 responded to a vehicle fire Oct. 15 on Crab Orchard Road in Bedford County. The fire was contained to the vehicle with no further damage to any property. According to the Responding Fire online...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

First female K-9 with Bedford County retires

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dasa was the first female K-9 in the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, leading a four-year career of helping with drug finds, a variety of charges and cases and even a federal conviction with a large cash seizure. But on Friday the BCSO announced they...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

