Migos Rapper Offset Cancels Performance In Wake Of Takeoff's Tragic Death, Honors Groupmate With Tribute

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
Migos rapper Offset will no longer be taking the stage at MGM Music Hall in Boston on Thursday after his groupmate Takeoff ' s tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, canceled his scheduled performance in the wake of the fatal shooting which took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on Tuesday.

An employee at the Boston venue told TMZ "the event will still go on as planned, but Offset won't be there."

Offset has yet to speak out about the devastating loss of Takeoff (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball), but he did honor his cherished friend and family member via a social media tribute. His avatar on Instagram is now a picture of Takeoff smiling for the camera with a white heart emoji.

Takeoff was the youngest member of the Migos and was Quavo 's nephew, and Offset is a cousin. According to reports, Quavo's mother Edna Marshall raised the three of them in the northern suburbs of Atlanta.

Prior to his death, Takeoff and Quavo (real name: Quavious Keyate Marshall) had branched off to form the duo, Unc & Phew.

The duo premiered a new music video for their single Messy just hours before Takeoff was shot dead .

Sources told us the lyricist stepped outside the bowling alley around 2:30 AM that fateful night. Video footage seemingly showed Quavo arguing with someone while Takeoff was standing behind him.

Moments later, gunshots rang out as people rushed to find safety.

An alleged bystander who was present said Takeoff and Quavo were trying to " be the mediator " before shots were fired, claiming it was not over a dice game or money.

Sources said that Takeoff just got caught in the " crossfire " and was not a target.

"Everyone is saying this is Quavo's fault," the bystander pointed out, arguing, "Quavo had nothing to do with the s---."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Harris County Medical Examiner listed Takeoff's cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into his arm." He was only 28.

Police are still investigating who fired the shots, asking anyone with information to come forward.

