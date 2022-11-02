ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU loses on road to Iowa State, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers struggled mightily on offense and lost on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones, 31-14, to fall to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Quarterback JT Daniels completed 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an...
AMES, IA
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, IA -- Images from West Virginia's 31-14 loss to Iowa State. The defeat dropped the Mountaineers to the basement of the Big 12 Conference and left them one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
AMES, IA
Morgantown volleyball wins Class AAA Region I title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown volleyball coach Erica Manor is pretty sure this is a three-peat. With their 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Bridgeport in the Class AAA Region I championship on Saturday at Morgantown, the Mohigans won another regional championship, believed to be their third in a row.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing...
AMES, IA
Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1 cheer title; Brooke finishes 2nd

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed crowd in the East Fairmont High School gym Saturday morning for the Class AAA Region 1 cheer squad competition. The crowd, per usual for a cheer competition, was loud and raucous from the very beginning...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
regional champs.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, WV
Glenville State rallies past Fairmont State, 38-36

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Falcons (3-7, 3-6 Mountain East Conference) led by 10 points at halftime but fell to Glenville State (6-4, 5-4 MEC) 38-36 on Saturday afternoon at Duvall-Rosier Field. Pioneer quarterback Anthony Garrett threw for four touchdowns and 257 passing yards. Alfred Menjor...
FAIRMONT, WV
UL Monroe comes from 21 down to beat Texas State, 31-30

MONROE, La. (AP) — Malik Jackson scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Louisiana-Monroe the lead, and Texas State missed a field goal with seven seconds left as the Warhawks held on for a 31-30 victory on Saturday night. UL Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Moorefield dominant in regional win over South Harrison

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s volleyball team magical run is over. The Hawks battled to several wins during the Class A Region II sectional play to get to the Regional Championship semifinal only to face a dominant opponent in Moorefield.
MOOREFIELD, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josiah Harris 11/3/22

West Virginia forward Josiah Harris knew that playing for a Hall of Fame coach would be a "no-brainer" for him, and he has fully recovered from the broken kneecap he suffered in his last high school contest to prepare himself for his first year of college competition. Welcome to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

