Pedestrian dies after being hit by patrol car, truck on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by an Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol car and another vehicle on State Road 417 near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes between exit 11 and exit 10...
Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say
A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
Florida teen charged for making threats about becoming next mass shooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy from Florida was arrested after reportedly making online threats to become the next mass shooter, police said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threats after the FBI received an anonymous tip about the boy's messages that were posted in Discord.
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
Daytona Beach shores building collapses ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's Florida arrival
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Although Tropical Storm Nicole has not made its arrival in Florida yet, some parts of the eastern coastline are already dealing with coastal erosion and building collapses. In Daytona Beach Shores, FOX 35 News captured footage of a beach safety ocean building that has already collapsed...
'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers
Holly Hill police are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee in Holly Hill. FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
Volusia County neighborhood rebuilding after floods from Ian now preparing for Nicole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Neighbors in Volusia County are barely recovered from Ian, and they are now preparing for another storm. Ian devastated the neighborhood near Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach. Some debris still is not cleared from the street. People who live there said they came together to rebuild, and the thought of another storm is almost traumatizing.
Weary Central Florida residents prepare for another possible hurricane
KISSIMEE, Fla. - Osceola County residents are filling sandbags to protect their homes from flooding. Many were already making repairs because of damage from Hurricane Ian. "It’s very stressful! I just lost almost everything with Ian," said Wilfredo Miranda. "So I am in the process of recovering, and now it makes me very nervous."
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live webcam of Florida's Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral
LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida. School closures: See what districts have closed ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
Orange County up against deadline on flooding project for Orlo Vista
Orlo Vista, Fla. - Orange County leaders are against the clock to start flooding projects in areas we know tend to flood in storms. But, not just because Tropical Storm Nicole is set to cut through Central Florida. The county is also on a deadline to complete the flood project in Orlo Vista using FEMA grant money awarded.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida airports closing ahead of dangerous storm
Tropical Storm Nicole is slated to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way to Florida, and airports near Orlando, including Orlando International Airport, are closing ahead of the storm. Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
'We are at a critical point right now': Florida beaches at risk ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - More than a month after Hurricane Ian – and before several have had a chance to fully recover from the flooding and damage – Volusia County is now preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to made landfall over Florida mid-week. Officials are...
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
LIST: Florida school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several parts of Central Florida, including those along the coast, are under surge watches and warnings, tropical storm watches and warnings, or hurricane watches and warnings.
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
