‘I’m going to kill you.’ Charlotte man who held up 3 businesses is sentenced

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCAOY_0iwIX0lH00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWWS) – A Charlotte man who held up three businesses with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Wednesday.

Charlotte resident John Gaddy, 35, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in June.

Records showed that last Spring Gaddy was armed with a BB gun and robbed three businesses in Huntersville, Troutman, and Stanley. “If you don’t put all the money in the bag, I’m going to kill you,” Gaddy told a clerk while pointing the gun at them during one of the robberies.

A Dollar Tree and two convenience stores were the businesses that were hit.

Gaddy was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in May during a traffic stop.

