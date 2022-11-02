Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
For the longest time, NBA card collectors who took the chance on Donovan Mitchell rookie cards have waited for so long for him to break out and dominate the league. Years have gone by and the most he has taken the Utah Jazz was two trips to the Western Conference Semifinals in 2018 and 2021. Of course, there’s a good chance the All-Star guard can break the mold and become a better player now that he’s playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donda Academy closed last week for the rest of the school year after Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments. That’s left many students and athletes in limbo. Well, one of Donda’s best players, 5-star recruit Robert Dillingham, is officially leaving for Overtime Elite, per The Athletic. He’s currently committed to Kentucky basketball for next season.
On Friday, Talen Horton-Tucker returned to his old stomping ground for the first time since his offseason trade to the Utah Jazz. It was an opportunity for the 6-foot-4 guard to face off against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in what was a revenge game of sorts for him. To be clear, however, […] The post Talen Horton-Tucker reveals Lakers star LeBron James’ endearing gesture after Jazz trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major lineup changes are definitely coming for the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Just don’t expect their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans to be any indicator of what the Warriors will look like once Steve Kerr finally figures out a successful rotation. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously revealed how God helps him maintain humility. The Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar shared a video on his Twitter account of him listing various things he’s been blessed with. However, he also revealed his one basketball-related downfall that keeps him humble. “I cannot have everything in life,”...
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets
After missing a game, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox returned to active duty Saturday night against the Orlando Magic and again played the hero role for the team. Fox buried a game-winning shot from near half court to cap off another strong performance by the former Kentucky Wildcats star.
The Los Angeles Lakers may be 2-6 on the season, but Anthony Davis firmly believes that they are still a team to be feared with him, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook leading the way. On Tuesday Davis was asked if he believes opponents get up to face the Purple and...
The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a big fan of Paolo Banchero. The four-time NBA champ has sung the Orlando Magic rookie’s praises before, and it was the same case yet again on Thursday night after Orlando logged their second win of the season against the Dubs. Green...
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
There’s simply nobody like LeBron James. To see this man do the things he’s doing at 37 years of age and in his 20th season in the NBA is nothing short of marvelous. So much so, that even his own Los Angeles Lakers teammates have been left in awe of King James’ greatness.
Jayson Tatum is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today. A man of this stature demands a lot of attention wherever he goes, so you can be sure that the Boston Celtics star has a beefed-up security team with him at all times. As it turns out, there’s no better […] The post ‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Anthony Davis put up another strong effort on Friday, but unfortunately for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, it wasn’t enough for them to defeat the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. The red-hot Jazz snapped LA’s brief two-game winning streak with a 130-116 victory over Davis and Co., who have now fallen to […] The post Anthony Davis reveals what he intends to ‘demand’ from LeBron James, Lakers moving forward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
