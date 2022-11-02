ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavs was the best thing to happen for his NBA card collectors

For the longest time, NBA card collectors who took the chance on Donovan Mitchell rookie cards have waited for so long for him to break out and dominate the league. Years have gone by and the most he has taken the Utah Jazz was two trips to the Western Conference Semifinals in 2018 and 2021. Of course, there’s a good chance the All-Star guard can break the mold and become a better player now that he’s playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Talen Horton-Tucker reveals Lakers star LeBron James’ endearing gesture after Jazz trade

On Friday, Talen Horton-Tucker returned to his old stomping ground for the first time since his offseason trade to the Utah Jazz. It was an opportunity for the 6-foot-4 guard to face off against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in what was a revenge game of sorts for him. To be clear, however, […] The post Talen Horton-Tucker reveals Lakers star LeBron James’ endearing gesture after Jazz trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder

The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win

Jayson Tatum is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today. A man of this stature demands a lot of attention wherever he goes, so you can be sure that the Boston Celtics star has a beefed-up security team with him at all times. As it turns out, there’s no better […] The post ‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis reveals what he intends to ‘demand’ from LeBron James, Lakers moving forward

Anthony Davis put up another strong effort on Friday, but unfortunately for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, it wasn’t enough for them to defeat the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. The red-hot Jazz snapped LA’s brief two-game winning streak with a 130-116 victory over Davis and Co., who have now fallen to […] The post Anthony Davis reveals what he intends to ‘demand’ from LeBron James, Lakers moving forward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
