Pennsylvania man recently arrested for Jan. 6 involvement
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself into authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
These vehicles are the most targeted catalytic converter thefts in Pennsylvania
(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now
The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
Judge says West Virginia governor’s coal firm owes $1.5M
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge ruled this week that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s businesses owes more than $1.5 million to a Swiss company for undelivered coal. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon on Tuesday granted a request from VISA Commodities to enforce an...
The cost to heat your home this winter could rise 30%
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Americans can expect to pay more while heating their homes this winter, according to a report from the United States Energy Information Agency. Natural gas users can expect to pay roughly 30-percent more this season. Consumers who use electric gas can expect to dish out roughly 10-percent more, and those who rely on propane will likely see their utility bill increase by about five-percent.
Hops & Vines for Hunger
Craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania are coming together to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief. Hops and Vines for Hunger will feature 46 PA based breweries and wineries and benefit Feeding Pennsylvania. Learn more about the event and how to attend.
One million votes already cast in Pennsylvania general election
(WHTM) – One million votes have already been cast in Pennsylvania’s general election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Nov. 3, there have been 1,017,019 vote-by-mail ballots returned to county boards of election. That amounts to nearly 71% of the 1,437,011 ballot applications accepted. Of...
Helpful facts to know before voting in the Pennsylvania midterm election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of State urges voters to know their rights at the polls for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Voters have the right to cast their vote without harassment or intimidation,” Chapman said. “They can find a wealth of information about their rights at the Department of State’s site.”
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
November weather records for Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Shapiro stumping on campaign bus to get voters on board
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just six days until the election, candidates are making their final pitches for votes throughout Pennsylvania. For Josh Shapiro, the Democrat running for Pennsylvania governor, that meant rallying in Harrisburg with his campaign bus. If the race for governor is a marathon, which it...
What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and...
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight savings time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
Top rated roller coasters in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebels to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers.
RSV could pose high risk to older adults
(WHTM) — Over September and October, a surge of cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, has landed a lot of kids in the hospital. The virus can be dangerous for children, and the rise in hospitalizations is straining hospital systems across the country, including in the Midstate. abc27...
Thomas Rhett to make stops in Pennsylvania during 2023 tour
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Famous country singer Thomas Rhett will be bringing his “Home Team” tour to Pennsylvania next year. According to a tweet from Thomas Rhett’s official Twitter account, Rhett will be touring with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Rhett will be making two stops in...
How much should voters trust election polls?
(WHTM) — In the days leading up to the election, several new polls have been released. abc27 looked into how much voters can trust them. The short answer? Voters can trust them. Shippensburg University science professor Alison Dagnes said polls are fairly accurate, but voters often misread them or rely too much on their predictions.
