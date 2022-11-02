HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Americans can expect to pay more while heating their homes this winter, according to a report from the United States Energy Information Agency. Natural gas users can expect to pay roughly 30-percent more this season. Consumers who use electric gas can expect to dish out roughly 10-percent more, and those who rely on propane will likely see their utility bill increase by about five-percent.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO