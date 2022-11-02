Jessica Gadirova delivered Great Britain’s first-ever women’s all-round World Gymnastics Championship medal with bronze in Liverpool, where team-mate Alice Kinsella finished fourth.Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.The Dublin-born 18-year-old followed that with a fine effort on Thursday evening to take another place on the podium behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and American Shilese Jones.Gadirova had qualified in fifth for the final, which is where she sat at the halfway stage following two rotations.After moving...

