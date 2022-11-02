Read full article on original website
BSU Update: President Geoff Mearns says some students here and nationwide are showing signs of pandemic-related study struggles
Already it’s November and already the fall semester at Ball State is a few weeks from concluding. How has the university fared during the term with inflation challenging everybody’s budgets? And what about the academic progress of students, now at the university, who endured pandemic shutdowns at home? Universities across the country, Ball State included, report some students are struggling in 100-level and 200-level classes in science, math, and English, more than usual. What is Ball State doing to help its affected scholars with what is called “learning loss?”
munciejournal.com
Ivy Tech Muncie-Henry County to Provide MacBooks and iPads to Faculty and Students
Apple Products will enhance the college experience. MUNCIE, IN– Ivy Tech Community College Muncie-Henry County is working toward a campus-wide technology upgrade that will provide faculty and students with Apple products and services. As part of its efforts to increase student and community success, the campus will provide Mac and iPads to its educators and students, leveraging a common learning platform as part of their student-centered and strengths-focused vision for the Muncie-Henry County campus.
Questions linger as two Arsenal Tech High School employees not at work
Arsenal Tech High School has been without its principal for more than two months, leaving many questions.
IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers
Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School students paint mural on Monon tunnel below 116th Street
Carmel High School art students are using their skills for a mural in the Monon Greenway tunnel that runs below 116th Street. This marks the second time students have painted a tunnel, with the first one along the Monon near City Center. The concept for the 116th Street tunnel mural...
munciejournal.com
Muncie Manufacturing Alliance and Ivy Tech Community College Working Together to Build a Skilled, Educated Workforce
MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie Manufacturing Alliance (MMA), co-led by Stephen Brand, General Manager of Magna, and Todd Murray, President and CEO of Mursix Corporation, announced that the MMA is endorsing Ivy Tech Community College Muncie Campus as their exclusive educational resource for its members. Ivy Tech Muncie has committed to offer specialized programs to help local manufactures train encumbered employees, new hires, co-brand recruiting efforts, and provide professional development resources.
Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country
When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
munciejournal.com
Northwest Bank Shares Best Practices for Fraud Protection and Cybersecurity During Holidays
MUNCIE, IN— The busy holiday shopping season is right around the corner and Northwest Bank is reminding consumers of best practices to consider for added protection in today’s digital age. According to the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, cybercrimes increase each year during major holidays....
munciejournal.com
Registration for the EMPOWER Program Now Open
MUNCIE, IN—Shafer Leadership Academy invites young professionals to invest in their success during an interactive virtual program to equip them with the skills, confidence, and connections to maximize their potential. Space is limited to 20 individuals, and the application deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. EMPOWER: Career Investment for Young...
buildingindiana.com
$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs
Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
Arrest made in case of Indiana University student fatally shot while visiting NYC
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for the murder of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection to the deadly shooting of Ethan Williams, 20. Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood when […]
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Operation Football: Hamilton County rivals meet in sectional finals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s sectional football finals Friday night on Operation Football!. We’re just three weeks away from state title games. But first, No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) hosts Fishers (7-3) Friday night in a matchup of same-school-district rivals. The winner goes to the regional finals next week.
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
fox32chicago.com
Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says
The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.
Walking for safety: New community initiative takes aim at crime in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Walking around Anderson Friday night, reflective vests brightened up the dark roads. They were worn by community volunteers to show those in town they're here to make Anderson a safer space. "We are doing a public safety walk, we are attempting to drum up public support...
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
readthereporter.com
Voter: Carmel schools “no longer the titan of educational excellence”
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
