Muncie, IN

indianapublicradio.org

BSU Update: President Geoff Mearns says some students here and nationwide are showing signs of pandemic-related study struggles

Already it’s November and already the fall semester at Ball State is a few weeks from concluding. How has the university fared during the term with inflation challenging everybody’s budgets? And what about the academic progress of students, now at the university, who endured pandemic shutdowns at home? Universities across the country, Ball State included, report some students are struggling in 100-level and 200-level classes in science, math, and English, more than usual. What is Ball State doing to help its affected scholars with what is called “learning loss?”
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

Ivy Tech Muncie-Henry County to Provide MacBooks and iPads to Faculty and Students

Apple Products will enhance the college experience. MUNCIE, IN– Ivy Tech Community College Muncie-Henry County is working toward a campus-wide technology upgrade that will provide faculty and students with Apple products and services. As part of its efforts to increase student and community success, the campus will provide Mac and iPads to its educators and students, leveraging a common learning platform as part of their student-centered and strengths-focused vision for the Muncie-Henry County campus.
MUNCIE, IN
WFYI

IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers

Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
FISHERS, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Manufacturing Alliance and Ivy Tech Community College Working Together to Build a Skilled, Educated Workforce

MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie Manufacturing Alliance (MMA), co-led by Stephen Brand, General Manager of Magna, and Todd Murray, President and CEO of Mursix Corporation, announced that the MMA is endorsing Ivy Tech Community College Muncie Campus as their exclusive educational resource for its members. Ivy Tech Muncie has committed to offer specialized programs to help local manufactures train encumbered employees, new hires, co-brand recruiting efforts, and provide professional development resources.
MUNCIE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country

When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

Registration for the EMPOWER Program Now Open

MUNCIE, IN—Shafer Leadership Academy invites young professionals to invest in their success during an interactive virtual program to equip them with the skills, confidence, and connections to maximize their potential. Space is limited to 20 individuals, and the application deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. EMPOWER: Career Investment for Young...
MUNCIE, IN
buildingindiana.com

$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
FISHERS, IN
grocerydive.com

Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state

Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise

INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

