Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Verizon & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Why the Best Bet for 2023 Remains 5 Dividend-Paying Mega-Cap US Energy Stocks
Energy demand looks to stay strong, and analysts remain positive on the large-cap domestic leaders. These five top stocks come with dependable dividends and make sense now for growth and income investors.
SLB boosts shareholder returns amid bullish oil market outlook
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB (SLB.N) will raise its quarterly dividend next year by 43% and resume a share buyback program, executives said on Thursday, offering an upbeat view of energy markets.
J&J to buy heart pump maker Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it would buy heart pump maker Abiomed Inc (ABMD.O) in a $16.6 billion deal, its biggest in nearly six years, as the conglomerate seeks to boost its cardiovascular business.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2 billion
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2022 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion, and said new deals and drugs in development should help replace future declining vaccine sales and lost revenue from patent expirations.
Zacks.com
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
VLO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this oil refiner have returned +17.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the...
Zacks.com
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BCAB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Invest in Vertex (VRTX) Stock Now
VRTX - Free Report) stock has risen 34.4% this year so far against the industry’s decline of 27.6%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Vertex’s main area of focus is cystic fibrosis (CF). With its four CF medicines, Vertex is treating the majority of the 83,000 patients living with CF in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.
Merck & Co Executive Chair Trades Company's Stock
Kenneth C Frazier, Executive Chair at Merck & Co MRK, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Frazier sold 600,000 shares of Merck & Co. The total transaction amounted to $59,914,706.
NASDAQ
Mercadolibre's Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind
In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and why the company might be the best e-commerce stock around right now despite the challenging macro environment. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
BioNTech (BNTX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
BNTX - Free Report) will report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the market opens. BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been decent so far, having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in one, with an average surprise of 41.77%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.94%.
Zacks.com
Iron Mountain (IRM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IRM - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna spending $200M to integrate Express Scripts with Centene
Cigna is spending $200 million to integrate Express Scripts as Centene's new pharmacy benefit manager for 20 million members starting in 2024. Company executives told investors Nov. 3 the set up costs will cut into 2023 earnings, but will have a "neutral to a small positive contribution" by 2024. "This...
