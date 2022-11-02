Read full article on original website
Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, died peacefully, Friday evening November 4, 2022, at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY., formerly of 43811 Lewisburg Rd., Natural Bridge, NY. She was born on June 17, 1943, in Redwood, NY to the late Herbert & Shirley (Lalone) Watts.
Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Schell Road died peacefully early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, under the care of his loving husband and Hospice. He was born on August 4, 1976, in Cobleskill, New York to Donald & Linda (Buzek) Crandall. He graduated from Jefferson High School.
Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Per Ted’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services. Private burial will be in the Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, 69, a resident of 1215 River Road, Norwood, will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Burial will follow the services in Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mr. LaPoint passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side.
Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, formerly of Norwood
LIVERPOOL, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, a resident Liverpool, NY, and formerly of Norwood, NY, will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Hennessy passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home with Richard and Jomarie at her side.
Funeral Service: Francis Adrian Taraska, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Francis Adrian Taraska, will be held on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY, with full Military Honors. Francis passed away on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by his...
SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
Joyce A. Thesier, 91, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joyce A. Thesier, 91, longtime resident of Carthage, died Thursday evening, November 3, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Joyce was born August 4,1931 in Carthage, the daughter of the late James and Georgia (Barnes) Dobson. At age 9, her father died, and her mom later was married to Jerome Shaw. She was a 1948 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Paul R. Thesier on October 18,1948 at St. James Church in Carthage. Paul, owner of Paul R. Thesier and Sons Paving died on September 17, 2009. Joyce at the age of 60, attended and graduated from JCC with a AAS degree in accounting. She opened her own business, J. A. Thesier, EA, and operated the business from her home, specializing in tax preparation.
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Holiday Book Swap coming up November 15
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold its Holiday Book Swap this month. Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The book swap will take place on...
Red & Black captured on ornament
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team has had a storied history that dates back to 1896. Thelma Hamilton recognizes the importance of that history and has included the team in her collection commemorating landmarks and history of Watertown. Hamilton also loves popcorn and...
Malone, Canton & Chateaugay take sectional titles
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Section X volleyball was in the spotlight Thursday night with three class finals taking place at Massena High School. Ogdensburg and Malone faced off for the Class B championship. Malone captured the first two sets 25-14 and 25-13. But the Blue Devils showed life, dominating...
Highlights & scores: State playoffs continue for Section X teams
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - State soccer action Wednesday night involved both boys’ and girls’ Section X teams. In boys’ state Class A soccer playoffs from Potsdam High School, Massena took on CBA. Red Raiders’ netminder Colin Patterson with the early save. Juliuz Pichardokemp dents the...
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
Watertown seeks developers to improve vacant homes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From vacant to vibrant - Watertown is taking a handful of abandoned city properties in hopes that developers will make them new. “Problem properties in a neighborhood can just sort of bring everything else down. Hopefully, we can get these fixed up and raise those up a little bit,” said Watertown Planning & Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.
Friday Sports: Indian River Football heads to the Section 3 Class B Final
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A trip to the JMA Wireless Dome was on the line in Philadelphia, as top seed Indian River hosted CVA in the Section 3 Class B Semifinals. After a scoreless 1st quarter, Indian River’s defense came up big as Nate Rush picks off Braden Moreau and takes it to the house, putting the Warriors up 8-0.
North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP
LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
Traffic advisory: Noble Street RR crossing in Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A railroad crossing across a major street in Evans Mills will be shut down, affecting traffic for about a week. The Noble Street crossing is scheduled to be shut down on Sunday. The work is expected to take about a week to finish. Village...
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
