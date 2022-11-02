ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road. According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road. Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood. A preliminary...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

24-year-old killed in crash on Rangeline Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

50-year-old man killed, hit by car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road. Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release. Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

No suspect so far in Prichard shooting that left one dead

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to Prichard City officials, PPD officers responded to a shooting that left one dead late Friday night. Officers responded to the St Stephens Woods Apartments at 3425 St Stephens Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, a single male victim was found...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Man shot in Pensacola Circle K

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama

At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
MOBILE, AL

