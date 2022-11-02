Read full article on original website
Sludge spilled onto Baldwin County roadways detouring traffic for hours
Motorists in South Baldwin County dealt with miles of detours Friday after a trucker hauling sludge to a landfill spilled part of his load from Silverhill to Magnolia Springs.
WPMI
Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road. According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road. Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood. A preliminary...
WPMI
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
WPMI
No suspect so far in Prichard shooting that left one dead
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to Prichard City officials, PPD officers responded to a shooting that left one dead late Friday night. Officers responded to the St Stephens Woods Apartments at 3425 St Stephens Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, a single male victim was found...
Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
WPMI
Mobile County's flagship road improvement program Pay-As-You-Go is on the Nov. 8 ballot
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County’s flagship road and bridge program is once again up for voter approval in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The 2022 Transportation Pay-As-You-Go Program is the last item on the Mobile County ballot entitled Special County Election. Mobile County’s Pay-As-You-Go...
utv44.com
City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.
WPMI
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama
At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
WALA-TV FOX10
Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
