ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

'Marry Me Chicken' Is the Date-Night Dish That Might End With An Engagement

By Krista Marshall
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgdeG_0iwIWDcC00
Krista Marshall

Chicken recipes are hands down some of the most popular in the foodie world. We can never have enough of them, and we never tire of eating this classic food. Without a doubt, one of the reasons is the versatility of using it in countless ways. From casseroles and soups to baked, fried or grilled, the list is endless, but I think chicken's popularity also has to be tied to the fact it takes on flavors so well, resulting in one ingredient coming out tasting different each time.

Lately, I've seen this chicken recipe all over social media, so I had to try it for myself. Marry Me Chicken has enormous flavor, comes together quickly and is certain to become a part of your meal rotation.

What Is Marry Me Chicken?

This chicken recipe marries boneless chicken breasts with a rich, creamy sauce containing sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and seasonings. It is made in one pan, making it perfect for busy weeknights, even though it is a show stopper on the plate!

Why Is It Called Marry Me Chicken?

This chicken is so juicy and flavorful, it is said that if you make it for your partner, he/she is certain to propose! Much like Rachael Ray's Engagement Chicken and her "You Won't be Single for Long" Fettuccine alla Vodka, Marry Me Chicken almost guarantees a proposal and if you're already taken like me, it makes a terrific date-night supper at home.

My recipe for this trending chicken dish uses many pantry ingredients and is quick enough for a weeknight, but impressive enough to entertain with too—great for those holiday dinner parties coming!

Ingredients:

  • boneless chicken breasts
  • sun-dried tomatoes
  • heavy cream
  • chicken broth
  • chicken bouillon
  • Italian seasoning
  • garlic
  • olive oil
  • Parmesan cheese
  • salt and pepper
  • fresh parsley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsvZy_0iwIWDcC00
Krista Marshall

Tools Needed:

  • large skillet or Dutch oven
  • wooden spoon
  • tongs
  • plate
  • sharp knife
  • meat thermometer

How To Make Marry Me Chicken

1. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat oil in skillet over medium high heat. Brown chicken on one side for 5 minutes, flip and brown on other side for 5 minutes more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Plr2T_0iwIWDcC00
Krista Marshall

2. When chicken is browned, remove to plate. In same pan, cook garlic for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add cream, broth, bouillon, Italian seasoning, tomatoes, cheese, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32is3D_0iwIWDcC00
Krista Marshall

3. Place chicken back into pan, spoon sauce over and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 7-10 minutes until internal temp is 165.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgH3Q_0iwIWDcC00
Krista Marshall

4. Garnish with parsley and serve with hot pasta on the side and extra cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WC2us_0iwIWDcC00
Krista Marshall

If you are always on the hunt for new ways to use chicken, this Marry Me Chicken recipe is sure to become your new favorite. Stock up when it goes on sale, because this is the perfect answer when you have no idea what's for dinner, but want something your family will gobble down with no complaints!

What To Serve With Marry Me Chicken

We love buttered pasta with this chicken because it is perfect with the extra sauce. Mashed potatoes and rice would also be tasty. I would also serve some crusty bread on the side for extra mopping.

Here are some other sides that would be delicious:

Best Tips

  • You will want 3-4 chicken breasts, depending on the size.
  • Sun-dried tomatoes can be found with other canned tomatoes or sometimes pickles and olives.
  • Half-and-half can be used for a lighter version.
  • Garnish with fresh basil for even more flavor.
  • Place the chicken in the hot oil and DO NOT move for the entire 5 minutes for best browning results.
  • If using longer pasta such as fettuccine or spaghetti, slice chicken and place on top.

More Easy Chicken Recipes To Try Next

Marry Me Chicken Recipe

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Peanut butter pasta could be this year’s ‘Nigella effect’ dish

Fifteen years since she doubled sales of goose fat after endorsing it in a roast potato recipe on TV – and two since she meecro-wah-vay-gate– Nigella Lawson has revealed her bid for this year’s Nigella effect. And, promisingly, it’s cost-of-living friendly. The anointed product this time...
Mashed

Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe

Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
TODAY.com

43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Parade

The 50 Best Dirty Santa Gifts For Your Next Holiday Party

'Tis the season of holiday parties, family gatherings and gift swaps. Dirty Santa, White Elephant or Yankee Swap, no matter what you call it, they all mean the same thing. If you aren't familiar with the rules, for a Dirty Santa party someone will host a gathering and set a budget for presents. The key is to choose a versatile gift because you don't know who will be on the receiving end of your present. As a twist, anyone is allowed to steal your present if they weren't pleased with the one they chose. Unlike Secret Santa, everyone will end up with a random gift from a random person.
Parade

Friends and Fans of Aaron Carter Share Tributes for the Late Singer

"I Want Candy" singer Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead in his home earlier today, Nov. 5. He was 34. While details surrounding his death have not yet been made available, friends and former colleagues of the late singer have already taken to Twitter to share memories of their time together, post old photos, and wish peace to Carter, who was open about his struggles with addiction over the years.
The Kitchn

How to Store Raw and Cooked Sweet Potatoes So They Really Last

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sweet potatoes are at their peak in the fall and winter, and they are a fixture of many Thanksgiving celebrations, including my own, where a pecan-topped sweet potato soufflé is an absolute must. According to the U.S. Sweet Potato Council, there are hundreds of varieties of sweet potatoes, divided into five main types, noted by the color of their skin and flesh. They’re all delicious. But how to store them to ensure maximum freshness? Read on to find out.
In Style

The Sparkly, Expensive-Looking Ring Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Is $10 Right Now

Black Friday, is that you? Sure, November may have just started, but retailers aren’t waiting to get their early Black Friday deals up and running. If you’re under the impression that these early bird deals aren’t as good as the day-of sales, think again; in fact, you can snag an expensive-looking, celebrity-loved ring for just $10 right now.
Mashed

The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand

Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
EatingWell

ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
People

Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls

These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning, a unique and spice blend made by combining ground cumin, coriander, garlic, and warm spices like cinnamon and allspice. They are topped with a refreshing chopped tomato and cucumber salad and a dollop of yogurt-tahini sauce. Save time by using frozen or shelf-stable packages of precooked brown rice. Chicken Shawarma Bowls  2 tsp. shawarma seasoning (such as McCormick) 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from...
12tomatoes.com

Julia Child’s Ground Beef Patties (Bifteck Haché A La Lyonnaise)

Julia’s easy and elegant French hamburger. (No buns here!) You are probably thinking, where’s the bun? But there is no bun here. These are hamburgers, more or less, but they’re so much more. First of all, they’re ridiculously flavorful — a savory seasoned patty of beef with a crisp crust and a buttery, beefy sauce to go with it. Second of all, they’re easy. And economical. They’re beef patties in the French style (sans bun) brought to you by Julia Child and they’re a brilliant way to use ground beef that feels a little more elevated than your basic burger.
Parade

Fran Drescher Celebrates 29th Anniversary of 'The Nanny' With Iconic Quote

Fran Drescher, who starred as the iconic Fran Fine, is celebrating the anniversary of the beloved '90s sitcom 29 years after it initially aired in Nov. 1993. "The Nanny turns 29!" Drescher, now 65, wrote in a tweet on Thursday, Nov. 3, alongside a video of herself delivering a sweet message to the viewers who have loved the show through all these years.
Parade

Rihanna Shows Off Form-Fitting Dress at Bonfire on the Beach

Rihanna appears to be having some fun in the sand in her latest Instagram photos, which are set in front of a stunning beach background. In the new post shared on Friday, Nov. 4, the Fenty Beauty founder is seen posing by a beach bonfire for a series of sultry snaps while the ocean waves and sunset glow behind her.
therecipecritic.com

Hummingbird Cupcakes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A bite-sized take on a classic Southern dessert, these hummingbird cupcakes are sure to win your heart! Filled with pecans, chopped fruit, and topped with smooth cream cheese frosting, you won’t be able to stop at one!
The Kitchn

Blueberry Banana Bread

Yes! Creamy, mellow banana and tart, vibrant blueberries are natural partners. In fact, they show up together in quite a few recipes: blueberry-banana smoothies and blueberry banana snack cake, for example. Mixing blueberries into banana bread batter gives this classic quick bread an extra pop of sweet, tangy flavor. Fresh...
Parade

Parade

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy