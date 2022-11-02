'Marry Me Chicken' Is the Date-Night Dish That Might End With An Engagement

Krista Marshall

Chicken recipes are hands down some of the most popular in the foodie world. We can never have enough of them, and we never tire of eating this classic food. Without a doubt, one of the reasons is the versatility of using it in countless ways. From casseroles and soups to baked, fried or grilled, the list is endless, but I think chicken's popularity also has to be tied to the fact it takes on flavors so well, resulting in one ingredient coming out tasting different each time.

Lately, I've seen this chicken recipe all over social media, so I had to try it for myself. Marry Me Chicken has enormous flavor, comes together quickly and is certain to become a part of your meal rotation.

What Is Marry Me Chicken?

This chicken recipe marries boneless chicken breasts with a rich, creamy sauce containing sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and seasonings. It is made in one pan, making it perfect for busy weeknights, even though it is a show stopper on the plate!

Why Is It Called Marry Me Chicken?

This chicken is so juicy and flavorful, it is said that if you make it for your partner, he/she is certain to propose! Much like Rachael Ray's Engagement Chicken and her "You Won't be Single for Long" Fettuccine alla Vodka, Marry Me Chicken almost guarantees a proposal and if you're already taken like me, it makes a terrific date-night supper at home.

My recipe for this trending chicken dish uses many pantry ingredients and is quick enough for a weeknight, but impressive enough to entertain with too—great for those holiday dinner parties coming!

Ingredients:

boneless chicken breasts

sun-dried tomatoes

heavy cream

chicken broth

chicken bouillon

Italian seasoning

garlic

olive oil

Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper

fresh parsley

Krista Marshall

Tools Needed:

large skillet or Dutch oven

wooden spoon

tongs

plate

sharp knife

meat thermometer

How To Make Marry Me Chicken

1. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat oil in skillet over medium high heat. Brown chicken on one side for 5 minutes, flip and brown on other side for 5 minutes more.

Krista Marshall

2. When chicken is browned, remove to plate. In same pan, cook garlic for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add cream, broth, bouillon, Italian seasoning, tomatoes, cheese, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined.

Krista Marshall

3. Place chicken back into pan, spoon sauce over and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 7-10 minutes until internal temp is 165.

Krista Marshall

4. Garnish with parsley and serve with hot pasta on the side and extra cheese.

Krista Marshall

If you are always on the hunt for new ways to use chicken, this Marry Me Chicken recipe is sure to become your new favorite. Stock up when it goes on sale, because this is the perfect answer when you have no idea what's for dinner, but want something your family will gobble down with no complaints!

What To Serve With Marry Me Chicken

We love buttered pasta with this chicken because it is perfect with the extra sauce. Mashed potatoes and rice would also be tasty. I would also serve some crusty bread on the side for extra mopping.

Here are some other sides that would be delicious:

Best Tips

You will want 3-4 chicken breasts, depending on the size.

Sun-dried tomatoes can be found with other canned tomatoes or sometimes pickles and olives.

Half-and-half can be used for a lighter version.

Garnish with fresh basil for even more flavor.

Place the chicken in the hot oil and DO NOT move for the entire 5 minutes for best browning results.

If using longer pasta such as fettuccine or spaghetti, slice chicken and place on top.

More Easy Chicken Recipes To Try Next

Marry Me Chicken Recipe