Lexington, NE

Grand Island man gets prison time for meth distribution charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison on a drug distribution charge. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down a 45-month prison term to 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire. This comes after he was convicted for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. After he completes his prison sentence, Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
Second annual Anti-Trafficking Conference held at Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Emergency responders gathered in Grand Island Thursday to learn about how to prevent sex trafficking, a major issue taking place across the country. The second annual Midwest Regional Anti-Trafficking Conference was held at the Heartland Events Center where law enforcement leaders shared information about what...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
GOTHENBURG, NE
Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
HASTINGS, NE
Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
AMHERST, NE
UNK volleyball sweeps Pittsburg State 3-0

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Outside hitters Emersen Cyza and Asha Regier combined for 21 kills and defensive specialist Rhianna Wilhelm had a long match-closing service run to help 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Pittsburg State (-22, -18, -17) Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to...
KEARNEY, NE
North Bend Central overpowers Adams Central in 3-0 sweep

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central volleyball team’s upset bid fell short Wednesday as North Bend Central persevered for a 3-0 sweep of the Patriots. Adams Central gave the Tigers fits early as Gabby Feeney and Megyn Scott teamed up for some nice kills. Rachel Goodon also helped key Adams Central in the match with a few blocks, but North Bend Central received the production they needed out of stars Kaitlyn Emanuel and Kathryn Gaughen in the sweep.
HASTINGS, NE
A glance back at late year twisters

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Did someone say severe weather? Isn’t a bit late in the year for severe weather this far north? You would think. But there have been instances even later than November that have affected the Tri-Cities area. Let’s take a look at how many confirmed late year tornadoes we have had since 1950.
HASTINGS, NE
Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
HASTINGS, NE
Factors Affecting Snowfall Accumulation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a tricky business forecasting how much snow will accumulate in a specific area. Here is a quick look at some of the factors that affect how much snow could stick around after falling to the ground. Snowfall amounts are affected by how much liquid...
HASTINGS, NE
Shelton volleyball takes down Diller Odell in three sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #5 Diller-Odell went up against the Shelton Bulldogs Thursday for a shot at a spot in the Class D2 Semifinals. In the end, the Bulldogs managed to snag the victory in sweeping fashion, 3-0. See embedded video for highlights.
SHELTON, NE
Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money

GRAND ISLAND, NE
Central Community College - Dia de Muertos

GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Grand Island mayor race heats up ahead of election day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. Mayor Rodger Steele did not face an opponent in his first run for mayor, but now he is going up against former Central Nebraska Regional Airport Operations Security Manager Doug Brown.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

