Grand Island man gets prison time for meth distribution charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison on a drug distribution charge. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down a 45-month prison term to 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire. This comes after he was convicted for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. After he completes his prison sentence, Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Second annual Anti-Trafficking Conference held at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Emergency responders gathered in Grand Island Thursday to learn about how to prevent sex trafficking, a major issue taking place across the country. The second annual Midwest Regional Anti-Trafficking Conference was held at the Heartland Events Center where law enforcement leaders shared information about what...
Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
Grand Island football holds off Millard South to advance to Class A Semifinals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island hosted 12-seed Millard South for their Class A Quarterfinal match Friday. The Islanders win it 28-10, setting themselves up for a grudge match against Omaha Westside. See embedded video for highlights.
UNK volleyball sweeps Pittsburg State 3-0
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Outside hitters Emersen Cyza and Asha Regier combined for 21 kills and defensive specialist Rhianna Wilhelm had a long match-closing service run to help 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Pittsburg State (-22, -18, -17) Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to...
North Bend Central overpowers Adams Central in 3-0 sweep
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central volleyball team’s upset bid fell short Wednesday as North Bend Central persevered for a 3-0 sweep of the Patriots. Adams Central gave the Tigers fits early as Gabby Feeney and Megyn Scott teamed up for some nice kills. Rachel Goodon also helped key Adams Central in the match with a few blocks, but North Bend Central received the production they needed out of stars Kaitlyn Emanuel and Kathryn Gaughen in the sweep.
GICC wins clash of the Tri-Cities, earns 3-0 sweep of Kearney Catholic at State Volleyball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - In the highly-anticipated rematch, the result didn’t change as GICC walked away with a 3-0 sweep of Kearney Catholic Wednesday in the Class C1 State Volleyball Tournament. Back in late September, the Stars took a set off the Crusaders, but on Wednesday key players like...
A glance back at late year twisters
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Did someone say severe weather? Isn’t a bit late in the year for severe weather this far north? You would think. But there have been instances even later than November that have affected the Tri-Cities area. Let’s take a look at how many confirmed late year tornadoes we have had since 1950.
Overton volleyball advances to first-ever State Championship in Class D2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton had a tough draw to play three-seed Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D2 Semifinal Friday. The Eagles pull off the five-set thriller to advance to their first State Championship match in all of program history. See embedded video for highlights.
Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
Factors Affecting Snowfall Accumulation
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a tricky business forecasting how much snow will accumulate in a specific area. Here is a quick look at some of the factors that affect how much snow could stick around after falling to the ground. Snowfall amounts are affected by how much liquid...
Shelton volleyball takes down Diller Odell in three sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #5 Diller-Odell went up against the Shelton Bulldogs Thursday for a shot at a spot in the Class D2 Semifinals. In the end, the Bulldogs managed to snag the victory in sweeping fashion, 3-0. See embedded video for highlights.
Cedar Catholic volleyball wins the battle over Cambridge to advance to D1 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #7 Cedar Catholic went up against #2 Cambridge Thursday in Lincoln for a shot at the Class D1 Semifinals. In the end, Cedar Catholic survives and advances on with the win. See embedded video for highlights.
Overton volleyball soar to semifinals in win over St. Mary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #7 St. Mary went up against the #2 Overton eagles Thursday for a shot at the Class D2 Semifinals. In the end, the eagles soared to victory in a 3-0 sweep. See embedded video for highlights.
Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money
The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday Nov. 5th at the Masonic Center in Hastings. The show starts at 3:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the door.
Central Community College - Dia de Muertos
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day.
Aurora football stays undefeated, advances to Class C1 Semifinal
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Lincoln Christian was looking to spoil top-seed Aurora’s undefeated season on Friday in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. The Huskies refuse to be beaten, winning 48-28. See embedded video for highlights.
The Grand Island mayor race heats up ahead of election day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. Mayor Rodger Steele did not face an opponent in his first run for mayor, but now he is going up against former Central Nebraska Regional Airport Operations Security Manager Doug Brown.
