OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison on a drug distribution charge. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down a 45-month prison term to 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire. This comes after he was convicted for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. After he completes his prison sentence, Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO