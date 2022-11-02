Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FanSided
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
FanSided
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Everything Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's 32-31 Overtime Loss at LSU
The Tigers scored the one-point victory over the Crimson Tide after converting a two-point attempt in overtime.
FanSided
Tom Brady’s 2022 Buccaneers season is eerily reminiscent of 2019 Patriots
Injuries. A stalled offense. Plenty of frustration. In a few key ways, Tom Brady’s season with the Buccaneers resembles his final season with the Patriots. Tom Brady is shaking his head at another failed third-down conversion. It’s not the same Brady on the field, and for some, the blame comes down hard on the forty-something quarterback.
FanSided
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” he said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career — and he did it all in his rookie season, per OptaSTATS.
FanSided
How LSU can get into the College Football Playoff after beating Alabama
The LSU Tigers suddenly have a lifeline to pursue the College Football Playoff after knocking off Alabama and taking control of the SEC West. LSU was written off pretty soundly when Tennessee handed them their second loss of the season, 40-13. Just a few weeks later, the Tigers sat up...
FanSided
Clemson getting torched for upset brewing against Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers were on upset alert in Week 10, as they trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at halftime. The last time the Clemson Tigers played was on Oct. 22, when they were nearly upset by the Syracuse Orange. They have returned from their bye to take on a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that convincingly beat Syracuse the week prior.
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber’s third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic, the Phillies fizzled at the plate and lost three in a row — the last a 4-1 defeat Saturday night that gave the Houston Astros the World Series title in six games. “They have good pitching,” Schwarber said. “Their pitching has been pretty spot on.”
Comments / 0