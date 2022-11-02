ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Phone Arena

You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US

Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
TechRadar

Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android

Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
TechCrunch

Google puts an end to Google Hangouts once and for all

Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year. Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021....
Android Police

Here's why the new Xbox Cloud Gaming PWA for Chromebooks is such a huge upgrade

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Over the last two years, I've had the opportunity to test most game streaming services on an assortment of awesome Chromebooks. While many of these streaming services are still growing, I've had the chance to watch as they grow with incremental improvements. This means I'm familiar with the likes of Luna, GeForce, and even Stadia, along with Xbox Cloud Gaming. But Xbox Cloud Gaming has been in beta the entire time it's been available, which never looked great on higher-res screens since it was locked to 720p.
techaiapp.com

Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed

Google Play Games for PCs was rolled out to beta testers as part of a limited beta earlier this year, allowing users running on Windows PCs to try out a selection of games designed for Android. Google previously launched an initial open beta of the software on Windows PCs, but it was limited to three regions, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. The search giant has now announced that its open beta test for Android games on Windows has been expanded to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
CNET

GameSir X3 Type-C Mobile Game Controller Review: Cool Combo for Android Phones

GameSir's X3 combines a customizable Android phone gaming controller with a remarkably effective cooling system. From the front, it looks a lot like other mobile gaming controllers such as the Razer Kishi or Backbone One -- with the exception of a large silicone-coated pad between the two control grips. That pad adds more than just some grip to help hold your phone: It's a Peltier cooling module backed by a heat sink and a seven-blade fan to pull heat away.
ComicBook

The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free

The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
CNET

Steam on Chromebook Enters Beta With More Games, Device Support

Google and game-maker Valve have made it easier for more people to play their PC games on Chromebooks. Steam on Chromebook will enter beta with the ChromeOS 108 update, the companies announced Thursday. Earlier this year, the two released an alpha version of Valve's Steam game store to try on Chromebooks through the ChromeOS Dev channel. It will now move out of the instability of the Dev channel and into the ChromeOS Beta channel, with support for more devices, more games and an improved user experience.
Android Authority

Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?

We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Android Central

How to use Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most interesting and polarizing devices that we've seen this year. Samsung continues to iterate on its foldable form factor, providing you with a phone that unfolds into a tablet (or vice-versa.) But thanks to Samsung DeX, the Galaxy Fold 4 is actually a three-in-one device, as DeX mode makes it possible to use your Fold as a portable computer.

