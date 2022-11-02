Read full article on original website
TV Shows Based on Best-Selling Books: From ‘Big Little Lies’ to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Perfect for miniseries or multiple seasons! Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and You are among the best-selling books that made their way to the small screen in the form of TV adaptations. Reese Witherspoon is at the center of many of the most successful TV shows based on books, thanks to her passion for bringing fresh stories to a […]
Canceled Netflix Series Has Not Reached the End of the Road Yet
Season 3 may be out of the cards, but Fate: The Winx Saga isn't done telling its story just yet. Days after Netflix canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after just two seasons, marking the latest Netflix original series to be axed after just a handful of episodes, creator Iginio Straffi revealed that there is a bit of a silver lining: several other Winx projects are in the works that will expand the world of the popular Netflix live-action series.
Netflix Pulls One of Its First Original Shows, and Another Is Leaving Soon
Even Netflix original series cannot stay in Netflix's catalog forever, and now two of the earliest shows are being removed. According to a report by What's On Netflix, Hemlock Grove was removed from the service on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Lilyhammer will follow on Monday, Nov. 21. Hemlock Grove and...
Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed Accusing 'Love Is Blind' of Cutting out Black Women
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has a reaction to former contestant Lauren Speed-Hamilton's claim that the Netflix show is "cutting" Black women from its ongoing third season. Speed-Hamilton, who met and married husband Cameron Hamilton on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, took to Twitter last month to make note of the limited scenes in the pods with Black women during Season 3.
3 Things We Found Out From The Vow Part 2 On HBO Max
"The downside of your secrets coming out, is punishment."
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Mastodon Surges in Popularity as Twitter Users Eye the Exits
A previously obscure social network known as Mastodon has acquired hundreds of thousands of new users since Elon Musk took over Twitter last week, according to the founder and CEO. Eugen Rochko was quoted telling CNN that the Mastodon app—which doesn't have ads and depends on crowdfunding—onboarded 230,000 new users over the past week. “It is not as large as Twitter, obviously, but it is the biggest that this network has ever been,” he said. The app has gained popularity as Twitter users eye the exits over an influx of hate speech since Musk took over—along with general chaos. Some...
'Young Rock' Cast Weighs in on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as a Potential President (Exclusive)
Young Rock Season 3 premieres on NBC Friday, Nov. 4, and fans will see the aftermath of Dwayne Johnson losing the presidential election. In real life, Johnson said he is not planning to run for president, but if he did, he would have his fair share of support. The cast of Young Rock exclusively spoke to PopCulture.com and shared their thoughts on Johnson's chances of being President of the United States.
