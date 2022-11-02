Read full article on original website
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
WNEM
MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
Lapeer schools infrastructure bond is ‘one last opportunity’ to address facility needs
LAPEER, MI – Lapeer Community Schools is hoping the second time’s a charm to pass an infrastructure bond that could provide $44 million in improvement projects across the district. Voters in the district will decide the fate of the school improvement bond for a second time after originally...
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
Threatened voters should call police on Election Day, Genesee prosecutor says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- County Prosecutor David Leyton says voters should call police on Election Day if they experience attempted intimidation, interference, threats of violence or other subversive activity. “Every citizen eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have their...
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
Karamo lawyer’s shouting, probe of Detroit election advisor frustrates judge
A lawyer for Kristina Karamo, the Republican running for Michigan Secretary of State, yelled at a judge in a heated, more than eight-hour virtual hearing Thursday for a lawsuit trying to stop absentee ballots in Detroit. Judge Timothy Kenny had accused attorney Daniel Hartman’s questioning of a top city election...
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in November
FLINT, MI -- Multiple Michigan Department of Health and Human Services food pantries have been scheduled for the month of November. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, there will be food pantries on 14 of the 30 days in November at four different locations. Here...
These 24 Genesee County write-in candidates want your vote on Election Day
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- They didn’t qualify for a spot on the ballot, but two dozen county residents -- from Clio to Fenton -- have registered as write-in candidates in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, taking what can be an uphill path to getting into elected office.
This Michigan village doesn’t have many people -- and even fewer council candidates
OTTER LAKE, MI -- When voters in this tiny municipality look at their ballots on Election Day, there won’t be a lot to pick from in the race for Village Council. There are no candidates on the ballot to fill three openings on the council in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, though two village residents have registered as write-in candidates, a necessary step in having any votes for them counted.
Groups return to court after Flint fails to meet deadlines for service line work
FLINT, MI -- Groups that sued the city to guarantee the replacement of all lead and galvanized water service lines in Flint have returned to federal court, asking a judge to set new deadlines for the completion of the work. The filing in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
Saginaw County judge candidates bet big on costly campaigns
SAGINAW, MI — Candidates’ depleting bank accounts, contributions from courthouse colleagues and even candy bar sales are defining a competitive and high-cost 10th Circuit Court judge race in Saginaw County, state campaign finance filings revealed. In the August primary election, Megan Cottington-Heath and Brittany Dicken emerged as the...
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
Police investigate threats made against Flint mayor
FLINT, MI – Police are looking into threats made against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the department received communications on social media and to the mayor’s office that are “concerning and threatening in nature.”. “Unfortunately, I’ve been advised of credible threats against...
Sheriff Swanson Shares Video of Flint Man Stabbing Dog 20 Times
A Flint man is being held in the Genesee County jail after being seen on a doorbell camera stabbing his neighbor's dog 20 times. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson shared a video clip at a press conference on Wednesday (11/2), saying that the dog bled to death after the incident.
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting
At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Want to become the next clerk-register of Genesee County? Here’s how to apply
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Candidates to complete the term of former Clerk-Register John Gleason have until noon on Nov. 18 to apply for the position. The county Circuit Court judges, who will fill the vacancy, announced the deadline in a news release and have posted an online application for candidates here.
