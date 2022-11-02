ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots

Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in November

FLINT, MI -- Multiple Michigan Department of Health and Human Services food pantries have been scheduled for the month of November. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, there will be food pantries on 14 of the 30 days in November at four different locations. Here...
FLINT, MI
MLive

This Michigan village doesn’t have many people -- and even fewer council candidates

OTTER LAKE, MI -- When voters in this tiny municipality look at their ballots on Election Day, there won’t be a lot to pick from in the race for Village Council. There are no candidates on the ballot to fill three openings on the council in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, though two village residents have registered as write-in candidates, a necessary step in having any votes for them counted.
OTTER LAKE, MI
The Flint Journal

Police investigate threats made against Flint mayor

FLINT, MI – Police are looking into threats made against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the department received communications on social media and to the mayor’s office that are “concerning and threatening in nature.”. “Unfortunately, I’ve been advised of credible threats against...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting

At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

