Ohio needs politicians in Washington who put America first, Ohio second, and their political party third, at best. A vote for a U.S. senator on Nov. 8 should be for a senator who has made Ohio his or her focus, even if that has meant diverging from the party pack. Between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, Mr. Ryan most closely fits that paradigm. Read more Blade editorials

