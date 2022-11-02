ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy Lights Is Now Indy NXT

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — IndyCar is giving its Indy Lights Series a makeover, complete with a new name and the return of an old sponsor. Beginning next season, the series will be known as Indy NXT By Firestone. “Indy NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations...
