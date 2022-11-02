ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Business Insider

A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Business Insider

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Business Insider

For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist

Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate, a journalist said. He's been discussing it since February, NYT magazine reporter Robert Draper told the Daily Beast. Trump is considering Greene because of her unflagging loyalty to him, Draper said. Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly"...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump.  However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
Salon

Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
MSNBC

Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...

