Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
New video shows Roger Stone warning Trump will get his 'brains beat in' if he runs for president again
A video shows Roger Stone saying Donald Trump would get his "fucking brains beat in" if he runs for president again. In the footage, Stone also said that he would publicly support Trump's second impeachment. The clip is from Christoffer Guldbrandsen's upcoming documentary "A Storm Foretold." Roger Stone predicted that...
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
CNN — A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Trump angrily rejected the CIA considering Kim Jong Un 'stupid', insisting he knows best because of their 'chemistry'
Bob Woodward released new tapes of his conversations with Donald Trump. In them, Trump rejects a CIA assessment that Kim Jong Un is "ultimately stupid." Trump has long spoken highly of Kim, and insisted he has a special ability to appraise US enemies. Former President Donald Trump rejected a CIA...
Trump supporters may lose “millions” as Truth Social merger faces financial ruin
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) On Thursday, Matthew Sheffield of The Young...
For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist
Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate, a journalist said. He's been discussing it since February, NYT magazine reporter Robert Draper told the Daily Beast. Trump is considering Greene because of her unflagging loyalty to him, Draper said. Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly"...
Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares to Melania, co-founder claims
Donald Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares in his right-wing social media platform to former first lady Melania Trump, according to a whistleblower. Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media & Technology Group, claims the former president called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a...
How Rich Is Lara Trump?
Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump. However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”
One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel. “I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide,...
Donald Trump Bemoans His Assets Being Monitored as 'Communism'
Donald Trump has accused a judge's decision to allow an independent watchdog to oversee his family business' assets as being "communism" and proof that the legal system has been "weaponized" against him. Speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night, the former president hit out at Justice...
MSNBC
Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)
On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
