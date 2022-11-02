PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are now just five days away from getting an extra hour of sleep.We fall back on Sunday morning to Eastern Standard Time, but that extra hour of sleep comes at a cost.Wasn't Congress talking about ending this time change routine?It is, and it's hanging in congressional limbo. It is possible when we change to Daylight Savings Time in the spring, it will be the last time we change. But that's an if, the change this weekend is definite.Especially for those of us who live a life of sleep deprivation, we romanticize just the idea of getting...

4 DAYS AGO