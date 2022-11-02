ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Daylight Saving Time: That extra hour could come at a cost

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are now just five days away from getting an extra hour of sleep.We fall back on Sunday morning to Eastern Standard Time, but that extra hour of sleep comes at a cost.Wasn't Congress talking about ending this time change routine?It is, and it's hanging in congressional limbo. It is possible when we change to Daylight Savings Time in the spring, it will be the last time we change. But that's an if, the change this weekend is definite.Especially for those of us who live a life of sleep deprivation, we romanticize just the idea of getting...
Phys.org

Permanent daylight saving time would reduce deer-vehicle collisions, study shows

In much of the United States, there is a twice-yearly shift in timekeeping between standard time and daylight saving time, or DST, which delays both sunrise and sunset to make mornings darker and evenings brighter. Recently, scientists, policy experts, lawmakers and citizens have debated abandoning the twice-a-year switch and adopting either year-round standard time or DST.
