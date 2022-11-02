ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying person suspected of aggravated battery

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is suspected of being involved in an aggravated battery.

When do you think Wichita will get its first snowfall?

According to Crime Stoppers, the aggravated battery happened at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, in the 1100 block of E. 47th Street South.

If you recognize the person pictured below or have any information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Pay to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

