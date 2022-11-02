Where to get Thanksgiving dinner in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Thanksgiving Day is coming up on November 24. While many people like to cook their Thanksgiving meals themselves, others prefer to get their meals catered or go out to eat.

Here’s where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the Capital Region.

Mazzone Hospitality, Clifton Park

Mazzone Hospitality is offering turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sides for 10 or 18 people. The meals are available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m. and noon at Glen Sanders Mansion in Scotia, The Hall of Springs in Saratoga, or its headquarters at 743 Pierce Road in Clifton Park.

Delivery is also available for a $75 fee and within a 20-mile radius of the Clifton Park location. All food is served in re-heatable pans with instructions, soup ingredients, and a meat thermometer. You can order your meal on the Mazzone Hospitality website .

The Wishing Well, Wilton

The Wishing Well is offering a dine-in option on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 6 p.m. The menu includes a traditional turkey dinner, along with appetizers, fish and beef entree options, and desserts. You can make a reservation and view the full menu on The Wishing Well website .

Ruggiero’s Pizza, Deli & Catering, Glenville

Ruggiero’s Pizza, Deli & Catering is offering Thanksgiving meals for three to four or eight to 10 people. The dinner includes turkey, masked potatoes, stuffing, and all the other sides.

The order can be picked up from the Glenville location at 123 Saratoga Road between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Delivery is also available for a $35 fee. You can place an order by calling the Schenectady location at (518) 355-1200 or Glenville location at (518) 399-6855 .

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern, Altamont

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern is offering Thanksgiving meals for six to eight people or 14 to 18 people. The meals include turkey, gravy, and dinner rolls, as well as four sides.

The order must be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. You can visit the Farmhouse Tap + Tavern website to order your meal .

Innovo Kitchen, Latham

Innovo Kitchen is offering both a dine-in and to-go option. The dine-in option is on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 8 p.m. and features a traditional turkey dinner, as well as other options. The to-go option has the turkey and all the fixings to feed 10 to 14 people.

To make a reservation or to place a to-go order, you can call Innovo Kitchen at (518) 608-1466 . You can also order the to-go option and view both menus on the restaurant’s website .

The Queensbury Hotel, Queensbury

The Queensbury Hotel is offering a Thanksgiving buffet on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 4 p.m. The buffet includes a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings, as well as lasagna, beef, and salmon options. You can make a reservation and view the full menu on the restaurant’s website .

Manhattan Exchange, Schenectady

Manhattan Exchange is offering an “everything but the turkey” to-go option to feed six to eight people. The meal features roasted potato gratin, butternut squash puree, stuffing, broccoli, mac and cheese, gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls.

You can also add prime rib or roasted pork loin to the meal for an extra cost. Pick-up is on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can call Manhattan Exchange at (518) 280-9987 to schedule a pick-up.

The Dugout, Galway

The Dugout is offering Thanksgiving sides and desserts for pick-up on Wednesday, November 23 by 5 p.m. Offerings include mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, asparagus, apple crisp, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie. You can call (518) 882-6211 to place an order before November 18.

Restaurant Navona, Albany

Restaurant Navona is offering an “everything but the bird” take-out option for six to eight people. The meal features potato gratin, brussel sprouts, broccoli, gravy, and apple cake, as well as alcoholic beverages. Pick-up is on Wednesday, November 23. You can call (518) 435-0202 to place an order.

Salt & Char, Saratoga Springs

Salt & Char is offering a take-out Thanksgiving dinner for four or six people. The dinner includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and all the fixings, as well as dessert.

Pick-up is available on November 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thanksgiving Day before 11 a.m. You can call (518) 450-7500 to place your order by November 21 and view the full menu on the Salt & Char Facebook page .

Prime, Saratoga Springs

Prime is serving a dine-in dinner on Thanksgiving from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes turkey and all the fixings. You can view the full menu on the Prime website . You can make a reservation by calling (518) 583-4653 .

The Ripe Tomato, Ballston Spa

The Ripe Tomato is offering Thanksgiving dinner from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. pm Thanksgiving Day. A special menu, along with the regular dinner menu, will be available. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 581-1530 and view the menus on the Ripe Tomato website .

Panza’s Restaurant, Saratoga Springs

Panza’s Restaurant is having a dine-in dinner on Thanksgiving Day with reservations still available at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The menu includes a roast turkey dinner with all the sides, with salmon, prime rib, and chicken and eggplant parm options.

You can view the full menu on the Panza’s website . You can make a reservation by calling (518) 584-6882 .

Duke’s Chophouse, Schenectady

Duke’s Chophouse is Rivers Casino is offering dinner from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The meal features potato leek soup, turkey breast, sausage stuffing, dauphine potatoes, glazed carrots, cranberry relish, a butternut squash puree, and warm apple and walnut bread pudding for dessert. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 579-8850 .

The Brook Tavern, Saratoga Springs

The Brook Tavern is offering Thanksgiving meals to go. Orders are available to pick up on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can choose a turkey dinner with all the sides, or a salmon or filet mignon option. Children’s meals are also available. You can view the full menu on the Brook Tavern website . You can place an order by calling (518) 871-1473 .

Forno Bistro, Saratoga Springs

Forno Bistro will be offering a to-go dinner for up to six people. The meal includes turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rolls, gravy, and cranberry sauce, as well as dessert.

You can pick up the meal between noon and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. You can place an order by calling (518) 583-1142 or by emailing Doreen@DZRestaurants.com .

McGreivey’s, Waterford

McGreivey’s is offering take-out options for small and large gatherings, as well as a dine-in dinner option. The take-out meals include turkey and all the fixings. Pick-up is available on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 4 p.m. You can place an order by emailing info@mcgreiveys.com .

The menu for the dine-in option includes a traditional turkey dinner, or a variety of other entree options. You can view the full menu on the McGreivey’s Facebook page . You can make a reservation by calling (518) 238-2020 .

Dinosaur BBQ, Troy

Dinosaur BBQ is offering a take-out dinner package for eight to 12 people or a “flying solo” option with just the turkey and gravy. Pick-up is anytime on November 22 and 23. You can place an order by calling (518) 308-0401 or emailing the catering team at troycatering@dinobbq.com .

19th Hole Cafe, Rotterdam

19th Hole Cafe at Briar Creek Golf Course is offering an in-house buffet and take-out packages. The take-out packages include Thanksgiving turkey and/or prime rib dinners with all the sides for one, four, or eight people. The same items are offered for the buffet. You can place an order or make a reservation by calling (518) 355-2314 .

