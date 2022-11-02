ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

It’s National Donut Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Culturefest returns to Orono Saturday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of countries and cultures from around the world is taking place at the University of Maine Saturday. Culturefest is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the New Balance Student Recreation Center on the Orono campus. The event will feature international foods,...
ORONO, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Top Gun program seeks Maine startup mavericks

Maine's Top Gun accelerator program is seeking applications from startup mavericks for the 2023 edition, and the chance to compete for a $25,000 cash prize in a statewide showcase event. Applications are open through Nov. 30 for the next edition of the program, which is organized by the Maine Center...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Piscataquis Community Elementary School opens 360 virtual classroom

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Elementary school students in Guilford will get the chance to explore places like London, New York City, and outer space all while never leaving the classroom. Piscataquis Community Elementary School launched its Pirate Portal room just a few weeks ago. Equipped with multiple projectors, it works...
GUILFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Belfast Curling Club hosts 20 Scottish Curlers

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Curling Club welcomed in 20 curlers from Scotland’s Royal Caledonian Curling Club. This stop was one of 14 as part of their USA tour taking them all over the country. “I love curling, everyone here loves curling. So, it was just wonderful it...
BELFAST, ME
mainebiz.biz

New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine

The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children

ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust supporting Maine’s Lobstermen’s Association

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s efforts to protect the state’s lobster industry. Maine Lobstermen’s Association was founded in 1954 and is currently the oldest and largest fishing industry...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books

Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats. Great night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 40's and lower 50's tonight. Record breaking highs are possible this weekend, with temperatures in the 70's. Former Patriots player Joe Andruzzi talks about his non-profit organization. Warm weather...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor’s annual leaf collection service now underway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If your to-do list includes raking leaves, this might be the perfect weekend to get outside and do so. That’s especially true if you live in Bangor. Bangor’s leaf collection service began on Monday. Loose leaves can be raked to the end of the...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine

BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy