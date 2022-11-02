Read full article on original website
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
wabi.tv
It’s National Donut Day!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
wabi.tv
Culturefest returns to Orono Saturday
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of countries and cultures from around the world is taking place at the University of Maine Saturday. Culturefest is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the New Balance Student Recreation Center on the Orono campus. The event will feature international foods,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
mainebiz.biz
Top Gun program seeks Maine startup mavericks
Maine's Top Gun accelerator program is seeking applications from startup mavericks for the 2023 edition, and the chance to compete for a $25,000 cash prize in a statewide showcase event. Applications are open through Nov. 30 for the next edition of the program, which is organized by the Maine Center...
wabi.tv
Downtown Bangor holds ‘Early Bird Weekend’ ahead of holiday shopping season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Early Bird weekend is happening now!. It might not feel like it quite yet, but the holiday season is just around the corner. The City of Bangor invites you to get a head start on some holiday shopping, while supporting at local businesses. Multiple...
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project aims to provide food, stress relief ahead of holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After helping put food on the tables of hundreds of Maine veterans and their families last year, a popular food drive has started up once again. The Maine Veterans Project is collecting non-perishable food items for the drive from now until Veterans Day, November 11th. The...
wabi.tv
Piscataquis Community Elementary School opens 360 virtual classroom
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Elementary school students in Guilford will get the chance to explore places like London, New York City, and outer space all while never leaving the classroom. Piscataquis Community Elementary School launched its Pirate Portal room just a few weeks ago. Equipped with multiple projectors, it works...
wabi.tv
Belfast Curling Club hosts 20 Scottish Curlers
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Curling Club welcomed in 20 curlers from Scotland’s Royal Caledonian Curling Club. This stop was one of 14 as part of their USA tour taking them all over the country. “I love curling, everyone here loves curling. So, it was just wonderful it...
mainebiz.biz
New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine
The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
penbaypilot.com
Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children
ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor Bank and Trust supporting Maine’s Lobstermen’s Association
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s efforts to protect the state’s lobster industry. Maine Lobstermen’s Association was founded in 1954 and is currently the oldest and largest fishing industry...
wabi.tv
Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats. Great night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 40's and lower 50's tonight. Record breaking highs are possible this weekend, with temperatures in the 70's. Former Patriots player Joe Andruzzi talks about his non-profit organization. Warm weather...
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
wabi.tv
Bangor’s annual leaf collection service now underway
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If your to-do list includes raking leaves, this might be the perfect weekend to get outside and do so. That’s especially true if you live in Bangor. Bangor’s leaf collection service began on Monday. Loose leaves can be raked to the end of the...
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
wabi.tv
Husson soccer prepares for NAC Championship doubleheader with SUNY Delhi
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of North Atlantic Conference Soccer Championships are set for Husson to host SUNY Delhi in a Saturday doubleheader. Husson is hoping to win its first NAC men’s title since 2014. The players say they’ve seen some serious growth from the first round of...
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
